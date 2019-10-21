Two men remain hospitalized with serious injuries Monday following Saturday evening stabbings in East Earl Township, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.
One of the men is 28-year-old Gregory B. Hall Jr., who is accused of stabbing the mother of his four children and another man at his apartment at 1049 Main St., East Earl, according to prosecutors.
The woman was treated at a hospital and released, and the four children who were in the apartment at the time were not physically harmed, East Earl Police Chief Kevin C. McCarthy Sr. said.
Prosecutors also filed more charges against Hall Monday afternoon: one count each of strangulation and stalking and two counts terroristic threats. He was charged Sunday with two counts each of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
According to prosecutors, Hall stabbed the woman and man, then himself, before briefly barricading himself in his apartment with the children. Hall and the woman have different last names and it was unknown if they're married.
East Earl Officer Gary Sensenig arrived within seconds of a 911 dispatch, according to the prosecutor's office, and saw the victims and Hall outside. Hall returned inside and locked himself in a bathroom, prosecutors said.
Sensenig forced his way inside and yelled for Hall to come out. He did — with a knife sticking out of his neck. Sensenig ordered Hall to the ground, at which point Hall pulled the knife from his neck and stabbed himself in the stomach, court documents said.
Sensenig pulled the knife from Hall's stomach, pushed him to the floor and handcuffed him and then got the children outside, according to the district attorney's office.
"I cannot stress enough the exemplary actions of Officer Sensenig," said Brett Hambright, spokesman for the district attorney's office. "This was a chaotic and dangerous scene he encountered — reaching the home seconds after the 911 dispatch. Yet, his actions were calm, collected and potentially saved lives. It really is a reminder of the commitment to duty exhibited by police officers working on the front lines to keep our communities safe."