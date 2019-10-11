The two men accused of arson that damaged Lancaster City Hall’s historic front doors have pleaded guilty to the federal case against them.

Dwain London Jr., 31, and Patrick Baker, 19, were charged with conspiracy to commit arson, malicious damage by fire and three related offenses regarding the May 23, 2018, fire.

Along with the doors, a city vehicle was damaged. Three weeks later, Lancaster police charged London and then Baker in the arson. Police said surveillance video showed London buying gasoline at a Lancaster Turkey Hill and dropping a man off near City Hall. Baker, of York, told police London paid him $40 to start the fires.

The night before the arsons, London spoke up at a City Council meeting in defense of his father, whose city properties had been subject to inspections for code violations. Lancaster police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser did not give a motive but said one could be “inferred.”

In May, London and Baker were indicted by a grand jury, and the case moved to federal court.

London pleaded guilty Wednesday. Baker entered a guilty plea on Aug. 26, according to federal court records. Documents explaining the nature of the pleas are under seal. Baker’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 10; London’s sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

Attorneys for London and Baker did not return requests for comment Thursday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania declined to comment.

Insurance covered the $65,000 cost of installing replicas of the city doors.