Lancaster city police are looking for two men who are accused of stealing a John Deere lawn tractor from the Fruitville Pike Home Depot.

The theft happened at 7:19 p.m. on April 25, police said.

Two men loaded up the John Deere E160 lawn tractor into the back of a pickup and drove off, according to police.

The truck appears to be an early 1990s model GMC Sierra, two-tone pickup, police said.

Anyone is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Tips can also be texted by texting LANCS and your message to 847411. All callers or texters can remain anonymous.

