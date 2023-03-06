Two men involved in a shooting at a York County furniture store on Feb. 24 were arraigned for their charges late last week.

Kirk Olivier, 20, of Columbia and Michael Whitt, 23, of York had preliminary arraignments in York County Court before Judge Barry L. Bloss, according to their dockets. A preliminary arraignment is when the charges are read before the defendant.

Olivier was charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Whitt was charged with simple assault and possession of a firearm prohibited. Both men are out on $100,000 bail.

Both men were charged after a reported shooting at Price Buster, 1900 block of Industrial Highway, in Springettsbury Township on Feb. 24, according to previous reporting. Officers with Springettsbury Police Department interviewed witnesses and obtained surveillance video, determining Olivier took a pistol from his waistband and shot multiple times at Whitt inside the furniture store before he fled.

Police also determined the shooting was connected to a physical dispute between the two men the day before. Olivier was inside a Smoke & Chill convenience store on East Princess Street in York when Whitt walked in and hit Olivier in the face, police said. Whitt pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at Olivier. Olivier was able to get away from Whitt before they both left the store.

Whitt was adjudicated as a minor for possession of a firearm, which prohibits him from owning a firearm.

Both Olivier and Whitt’s preliminary hearings are on March 16.