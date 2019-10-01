Two men have been ordered to stand trial in the May drive-by shooting death of a 22-year-old Manheim Township man.

Ryan Rivera and Brian Jonah Paltan, both 22 and both of Lancaster, were held for trial on homicide and related charges after a preliminary hearing Monday before District Judge William Reuter.

Video surveillance prosecutors played at the hearing showed Rivera and Paltan following Tyreek Shyheim Gardner on May 30 and challenging him to a fight.

Gardner, of the 400 block of Candlewyck Road, fled.

Then minutes later, around 10:34 p.m., video shows Rivera and Paltan in Paltan's Volkswagen Passat passing Gardner as he walks on East Chestnut Street between North Ann and Marshall streets.

After they pass the camera's view, four gunshots are heard. Gardner was shot several times and had a faint pulse when responders arrived. He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardner's partner also told investigators that Rivera and Paltan tried to fight Gardner, of the 400 block of Candlewyck Road, several minutes before he was shot, according to testimony from detectives.

Instead of fighting Gardner fled and told her to take a different route home, according to the testimony.

Paltan was stopped in his car a couple weeks after the shooting and investigators matched the Passat to the one in the video and they found ammunition inside that matched a shell casing found at the shooting scene, according to testimony.

Each are charged with homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide and firearms violations. They're being held without bail at Lancaster County Prison.

A third defendant, Daniel Pineda, 21, was seen with Paltan and Rivera before the shooting. He was charged with two counts of hindering apprehension and waived his preliminary hearing last month.

