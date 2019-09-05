Two men have been charged with selling drugs from Lafayette Street homes that have been source of numerous drug complaints, according to Lancaster city police.

The men, Latif Davon Andrews, 25, of Brooklyn, New York, and Marlon Treniel Womack, 29, of the 400 block of South Queen Street, Lancaster, were arrested Monday.

According to charging documents, city police conducted surveillance on 530 and 532 Lafayette Street.

Police watched several drug deals involving the pair and a third, unidentified person who avoided arrest, and they were seen directing buyers to one another, according to charging documents.

Police then arrested Andrews and Womack in a Hyundai Accent parked outside 530 Lafayette.

They found 62 bags of crack cocaine in Andrew's crotch region, and $541 on him, and 58 bags of crack cocaine in Womack's crotch region, according to charging documents.

During a search of the car, police found 76 grams of cocaine, 18 grams of crack cocaine, a digital scale, several hundred zipper bags and a small amount of marijuana, according to charging documents.

Lt. Bill Hickey described the pair as street-level dealers.

"This obviously isn't personal use amounts," he said. He was unable to say how many complaints police had gotten about dealing from the homes.

As for where on their bodies police said they found drugs, Hickey said police have to be thorough.

Criminals "will try to put things in places they think you won't search ... but you have to," he said. Especially with drugs, he said, because police can't risk missing something only to have a person ingest drugs that were hidden and overdose later.

Each are charged with one count each of possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, conspiracy to deliver crack cocaine and cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Andrews and Womack are being held at Lancaster County Prison unable to post $100,000 bail.

More Lancaster County crime news: