Two men have been charged in a drive-by shooting that killed a 22-year-old man in Lancaster at the end of May.

Ryan Rivera and Brian Jonah Paltan, both 21, face charges of criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license, according to charging documents.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of East Chestnut between North Ann and Marshall streets, police said.

Tyreek Gardner, 22, of Lancaster, was shot several times and taken to Lancaster General Hospital, where he died.

Lancaster Bureau of Police Detective Thomas Ginder filed the homicide charges Thursday.

Gardner was one of six people to die by homicide in five incidents in Lancaster this year. Two investigations are ongoing: the June 12 stabbing death of a 16-year-old on Fremont Street and the June 16 shooting of a man on Lafayette Street.

At a July news conference, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office and Lancaster City Bureau of Police asked the public to come forward with information on the three cases.

Drive-by shooting

The shooting happened after Rivera and Paltan confronted Gardner and a female walking on Fulton Street, according to charging documents. Rivera indicated he wanted to fight Gardner at that time and followed him on the 300 block of East Fulton Street, the documents show. Gardner and the female continued to Shippen Street and split up.

Rivera and Paltan confronted Gardner again back on East Fulton Street, where Paltan tried to punch Gardner, according to charging documents. Gardner ran off, and the men chased him down Tobacco Avenue.

The pursuit culminated with Paltan and Rivera in Paltan's car following Gardner in the 500 block of East Chestnut Street and shots fired at him from the vehicle, according to the charging documents.

Another unidentified male was driving the car, according to charging documents.

Police recovered three spent shell casings from 9mm handguns on Tobacco Avenue. Two were later identified as being from one gun, and the third was from a different gun, according to charging documents.

Four casings were found at the homicide scene on East Chestnut and were determined to be identical to two of the Tobacco Avenue casings, police said.

Police searched Paltan's car June 11 and found a 9mm handgun with ammunition that matched the one casing on Tobacco Avenue.

Paltan was interviewed by police June 11 and admitted to driving his car in the area of the homicide but denied that anyone else was in the car with him or that he had knowledge of the homicide, according to the affidavit.

Suspects already incarcerated

Paltan has been in Lancaster County Prison since July 4 on a drug dealing charge, according to prison records.

Lancaster County's special emergency response team took Rivera into custody from a Lancaster Township home July 23 on a state parole violation.

Lt. Bill Hickey said Friday that the SERT response was because Rivera was a suspect in Gardner's homicide.

In 2014 Rivera was one of several males accused of shooting at each other. A 14-year-old girl was shot in the stomach.

He also pleaded guilty in August 2017 illegal possession of a firearm after he was found with a gun during a probation violation arrest in April 2017. He was in state prison from Aug. 7, 2017 to January 9, 2019, when he was paroled.