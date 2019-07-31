Two men were charged with criminal mischief after a dumpster fire in Ephrata caused more than $4,000 in damages earlier this month.

Police said that Devin G. Keith, 22, of Denver, and Stanislav Y. Feder, 20, of Ephrata were both charged after a dumpster fire at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church caused $4,416 in damage on July 4.

The fire destroyed the dumpster and an enclosure at the church, according to police.

Surveillance video showed Devin and Feder "carelessly and negligently" throw away remains of recently used fireworks into the dumpster 18 minutes before the fire started, police said.

More Lancaster County crime news: