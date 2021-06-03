A memorial service for Iris MacRae, a trailblazing educator who helped cultivate the local Hispanic community, will be held Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange St. in Lancaster.

MacRae died in March at 101 years old. The memorial service was delayed due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

A livestream of the service is available online at lanc.news/MacRaeMemorial.

The esteemed Puerto Rican-born educator taught in Lancaster County for more than two decades. She taught elementary Spanish in the Conestoga Valley School District for 12 years, chairing the elementary Spanish program. She then created and led a bilingual education program at School District of Lancaster before retiring in 1983.

Six years after her retirement, Lancaster named an elementary school after her and the late community leader Elizabeth M. Carter.

She occasionally visited students at Carter & MacRae after she started living at Brethren Village, a retirement community in Lititz. She led several mural projects at the school, including one in the library that features some of MacRae’s educational degrees and personal items.

MacRae was also heavily involved in organizations outside of school walls — like the Spanish American Civic Association, where she served on the board for nine years, including one as president; the Urban League; Spanish American Women's League; National Central Bank; and more.