Communities throughout Lancaster County communities will observe Memorial Day with services and parades.

The following is a list of Memorial Day events scheduled in the county over the holiday weekend.

Memorial Day is Monday, May 30, 2022.

Columbia

Columbia Memorial Day Parade will be held Sunday, May 29, beginning at noon. Event kicks off with Bainbridge Band Patriotic concert in Locust St. Park in the Gazebo, followed by Memorial Day ceremony at 1 p.m. with speaker Jeffrey G. Butch, remarks from the mayor, a ceremonial wreath laying and a 21-gun salute, followed by playing of “Taps.” The parade, with women veterans as the theme, will start at 2:30.

East Lampeter Township

Tanger Outlets Lancaster, 312 Stanley K. Tanger Blvd.,will host a Memorial Day weekend Block Party, Saturday, May 28, from 12 to 4 p.m. in the “festival zone” in front of Nissley Wine Tasting Room. Free and open to the public, events will feature several family-friendly activities, including a fun kids creation station, free ice cream samples and a meet-and-greet with fan favorite superheroes and TangerRoo, the Tanger Outlets mascot. Food trucks will be on premises for food purchases. TangerClub members can check-in at the Tanger VIP Tent to pick up a free swag bag filled with coupons and goodies. Guests can register to become members at tangeroutlet.com/tangerclub.

Ephrata

Bergstrasse Church, at U.S. Routes 222 and 322, will host their annual Memorial Day Service of Remembrance at noon on Sunday, May 29, rain or shine. Event is open to the public; speaker will be Ephrata native, retired Army Lt. Gen. Ronald R. Blanck, D.O. Program will include the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard, Ephrata Boy Scout Troop 73 and the VET-21 Salute Honor Guard. Following the service, members of the Bergstrasse will serve a light luncheon in the church Fellowship Hall.

First United Methodist Church of Ephrata, 68 N. Church St., Ephrata, will host their Memorial Day Service at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 29. Bagpipers, Thom Moore and Connor Nelson will present live musical entertainment. Open to the public; no registration required. For more information, call (717) 738-2465.

Hempfield

The Hempfield Memorial Day Ceremony will be held Sunday, May 29, at 2 p.m. at the Hempfield Fire Company pavilion, 19 W. Main St., Salunga. The theme this year is “All gave some. Some gave all.” The guest speaker will be Army Lt. Col. Matthew K. Marsh, of the Army War College in Carlisle, Cumberland County. The event will also feature the reading of student essay contest winners, the Red Rose Veteran Honor Guard, the Vet21 Salute Honor Guard, the Hempfield High School Marching Band and the Hempfield High School Chamber Singers.

Lancaster

The Vietnam Veterans of America and Associates Chapter 1008 of Lancaster will hold a wreath laying and ceremony in honor of Memorial Day on Sunday, May 29, at 1 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery, South Queen Street, rain or shine. The event is open to the public. Ceremony will include the Lancaster County Veteran Honor Guard and the Vet 21 Gun Salute, who will do a rifle salute and “Taps,” and the reading the names of our departed VVA members (May 2021 to present). For more information, call Michael Kunitsky at 717-484-1147.

Lititz

The Lancaster Symphony Orchestra will perform from the bandshell in Lititz Spring Park, 24 N. Broad St., at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 28. Free admission; open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. In the event of inclement weather, performance will relocate to the Warwick High School auditorium, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz. The evening will include the finale from the “William Tell Overture,” Aaron Copland’s “Hoedown,” film music and show tunes from “Chicago,” “Harry Potter” and “West Side Story,” along with beloved patriotic tunes like “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”

Mount Joy

The Mount Joy Borough Memorial Day Parade will take place Saturday, May 28 at 2 p.m. It starts at Angle Street and goes down Main Street to Twisted Bine Brewery.

Reamstown

The Annual Reamstown Memorial Day Service will be held Sunday, May 29, at 4:30 p.m. at the Reamstown Community Park. Bring a chair to this outdoor service. The event will occur unless there is heavy rain or lightning. Speaker will be Colin Kielick. Following the memorial, there will be refreshments and socializing at the nearby Community Center.