The following is a list of Memorial Day events scheduled in the county over the holiday weekend.

Parades, block parties, remembrance services, wreath-layings and an orchestra performance are planned in many of the county's cities, boroughs and townships.

Columbia

Columbia Memorial Day Parade is noon Sunday. It kicks off with a Bainbridge Band patriotic concert in the gazebo in Locust Street Park, followed by a Memorial Day ceremony at 1 p.m. with the Honorable Leonard G. Brown III as speaker. Event also includes remarks from the mayor, a ceremonial wreath laying and a 21-gun salute, followed by Taps.

Denver

Denver’s Memorial Day ceremony will begin with its traditional parade forming behind the fire hall at 9 a.m. Monday. The Dixieland Band will be featured. Residents and organizations are encouraged to decorate a bicycle, wagon, or float. The parade will travel on North Fourth Street to Walnut Street, then turn west on Walnut Street to the bandstand in the Denver Memorial Park for the service. Todd Stewart will emcee the service and present the speaker, Bruce Deisinger. Following the ceremony, the procession will hear the “Roll of Honor” and “Salute the Dead” with the rifle squad of the Reinholds VFW Honor Guard. A cross for each veteran whose life was taken in the service of their country will be placed during that event.

East Lampeter Township

Tanger Outlets Lancaster, 312 Stanley K. Tanger Blvd., will host a Memorial Day weekend Block Party from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday with local food trucks, live music, face painting, games, meet-and-greet with Super Hero friends, and balloon twists.

Ephrata

Bergstrasse Church, at U.S. routes 222 and 322, will host its annual Memorial Day Service of Remembrance at noon on Sunday, rain or shine. The event is open to the public; speaker will be retired Lt. Gen. Dennis L. Benchoff. Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard, the Vet-1 Salute Honor Guard, Ephrata Boy Scouts, along with any veterans in attendance, will play key roles.

Hempfield

The Hempfield Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Hempfield Fire Company pavilion, 19 W. Main St., Salunga. The theme is “Memorial Day: A Day of Solemn Remembrance.” The guest speaker will be Lt. Col. Jamon K. Junius, from the Army War College in Carlisle, Cumberland County. The event will also feature the reading of student essay contest winners, the Red Rose Veteran Honor Guard, the Vet21 Salute Honor Guard, the Hempfield High School Marching Band and the Hempfield High School Chamber Singers.

Lancaster

The Vietnam Veterans of America and Associates Chapter 1008 of Lancaster will hold a wreath-laying and ceremony in honor of Memorial Day at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Greenwood Cemetery, South Queen Street, rain or shine. The event is open to the public. Ceremony will include the reading the names of departed members (May 2022 to present). For more information, call Michael Kunitsky at 717-484-1147.

The Gen. George H. Thomas, Camp No. 19, Sons of Union Veterans Camp No. 19 will host the 155th Memorial Day ceremony at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, Lancaster Cemetery, 250 E. Lemon St. Services will be conducted at the Grand Army of the Republic’s soldiers burial plot. Featured speaker will be retired US Army Special Forces Maj. Brian O. Remmey.

Lititz

The Lancaster Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday from the bandshell in Lititz Spring Park, 24 N. Broad St. Free admission; open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. In the event of inclement weather, performance will relocate to the Warwick High School auditorium, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz. Children of all ages can create a free percussion instrument out of recycled and craft materials in the pavilion next to the bandstand, while supplies last.

Marietta

Memorial Day parade for Marietta is at 11 a.m. Monday. The parade will follow Market Street, starting at Donegal Intermediate School on Division Court and ending at the Marietta Cemetery. A ceremony follows the parade. Info: Marietta Legion 717-426-2087.

Mount Joy

The Mount Joy Borough Memorial Day Parade is 2 p.m. Saturday, starting at Angle Street then to Main Street to North Barbara Street. The theme is: “In Memory of Many, In Honor of All.”

Reamstown

The annual Reamstown Memorial Day Service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Reamstown Community Park, 11 E. Church St., Reamstown. Bring a chair to this outdoor service. There will be music, laying of the memorial wreath, Taps and rifle salute and a keynote speaker. The VFW Poppy Queen will be collecting donations for the Buddy Poppy Program.

Quarryville

The Quarryville Lions Club will host a Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. Monday at Memorial Park, 297 Park Ave., Quarryville. The program includes patriotic music played by members of the Solanco High School Band. Solanco high school junior Raif Grove will be the youth speaker, followed by keynote speaker retired Col. Michael S. Duvall. Program will conclude with a wreath laying followed by Taps. If it rains, the program will move to nearby Solanco Fairgrounds.