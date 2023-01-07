The first calf in the Calving Corner at the Pa Farm Show has been born.

Winston was born to Betty at around 1 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 7. The cows are from Cedar Pine Farms in Chambersburg, Franklin County. Although an exact weight is unknown as of Saturday afternoon, Miriam Miller, the Project Manager for the Calving Corner, estimated the calf to be around 85 or 90 pounds. Betty was able to do the birth on her own without any assistance, Miller said.

You can watch the live births during the show at the Calving Corner's youtube channel.

According to Miller, the Calving Corner works with about 20 farms within an hour to hour and a half of Harrisburg. This is the 6th year for the Calving Corner, Miller said. She said that the first Lancaster County calf should be born Wednesday or Thursday.