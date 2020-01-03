Theo

Theo, Lancaster police's newest K-9 unit member, is pictured with Officer Nathan Parr. 

 @LancasterPolice

Have you ever traveled nearly 3,800 miles for a job?

Theo, the newest addition to Lancaster police's K-9 unit, just did. 

The 26-month-old German Shepard is from the Netherlands, according to a tweet posted Thursday by the Lancaster police account. 

"Say 'Hello' to the newest member of our K9 Unit," the tweet reads. 

Sign up for our newsletter

Theo will embark on a six-week narcotics and patrol training program at Vohn Liche Kennels, a police dog training facility in Indiana, before he begins patrolling in Lancaster.