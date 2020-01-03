Have you ever traveled nearly 3,800 miles for a job?
Theo, the newest addition to Lancaster police's K-9 unit, just did.
The 26-month-old German Shepard is from the Netherlands, according to a tweet posted Thursday by the Lancaster police account.
"Say 'Hello' to the newest member of our K9 Unit," the tweet reads.
Theo will embark on a six-week narcotics and patrol training program at Vohn Liche Kennels, a police dog training facility in Indiana, before he begins patrolling in Lancaster.
