Kyle Elliott was 6 years old when he decided he wanted to work in meteorology.

Twenty-three years later at 29 years old, Elliot is taking over as director of the Millersville University Weather Information Center. A York-county native, Elliot is also a Millersville alumni.

Elliott took over the Weather Information Center at the beginning of September after longtime director Eric Horst retired after 32 years.

Horst was known as a reliable and straight-shooting meteorologist who was a staple in the county, especially for his weather forecasts. Elliott shares that passion for accuracy and reliability.

“There is no greater satisfaction, at the end of the day, than knowing I’ve done all in my power to help educate and protect our community,” he said. “We can get a forecast right; we can get the high temperature and the low temperature right; we can get the amount of snowfall correct; we get the amount of ice on roadways correct. But if we do not convey the impact of those extreme weather situations to the public, and say, ‘how’s this weather going to threaten your daily lifestyle?’ then the forecast is useless.”

Before he ever attended a college course in meteorology, Elliot tried to learn everything he could about the weather. He specifically remembers the late March of 1998, when temperatures peaked in the high 80s for most of the month, setting an all-time high temperature.

“It baffled me that we could have that kind of temperature in March, because it felt to me like summertime,” Elliott said recently, during an interview at the university’s weather information center. “And as a kid in March, seeing that, I’m like, ‘I have to figure out what’s causing this to happen.’”

Nine months later in December 1998, another all-time high temperature was recorded at the York airport, somewhere around the mid-70s. It solidified his passion in learning more about the weather, he said.

He said he recalled thinking, “I have to pursue this and figure out what’s making this happen.”

After graduating Millersville, Elliott went to Penn State to get his master’s degree, and then began working for AccuWeather as an operational forecaster. In that role, he issued real-time weather reports for a long list of clients, including school districts, transportation and sanitation departments, airports, credit unions and shipyards.

And as an alumni and an experienced forecaster, he said he’s mostly excited to share his knowledge with the students and help create some of the best forecasters in the field.

“I get to work with students and teach them everything I’ve learned over my career so far. I get to pass on that knowledge of how to forecast -- how to make a better forecast than our competition,” Elliott said. “They learn very complex theory and mathematical concepts in their courses here through the meteorology program. And then through the campus weather service, they get to apply those concepts in meteorology that they learn in those classes to an actual real-time, real-life forecasting situation. That’s one thing that really excited me to come back here.”

His drive to continue learning and his curiosity about predicting the unpredictable have fueled his career so far, and he hopes to continue that knowledge while helping students at Millersville.

“You never stop learning as a meteorologist and a scientist, especially with the advancements that we have in today’s world,” he said.

Contrary to what many people may think, Elliott’s favorite season is summer. He said he loves predicting snowstorms and all of the weather that comes with winter, but he prefers a 90-degree day.

And when he’s not crunching numbers or reading models, he still likes to enjoy the weather, usually in the form of hiking, biking, fishing or golf.

What is the Weather Information Center?

Located on the fourth floor of Caputo Hall, the Weather Information Center (WIC) is where meteorology students can put their knowledge to real-time use. Daily forecasts and discussions are posted on the WIC’s website, millersville.edu/weathercenter.

The WIC produces short- and long-term weather forecasts.

In his role, Elliot will help students apply their knowledge in real-time, along with working to continuously add to the information center’s historical records, which date back more than 100 years to 1914.

It’s one of the most complete and accurate data bases for Lancaster County, Elliott said.

“As one of the nation's top meteorology programs, the WIC provides students with hands-on forecasting opportunities throughout all four years of college, giving them a wealth of experience before their professional career even begins,” Elliott said.