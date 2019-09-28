A southern Lancaster County farmer has been appointed to a new state panel working to solve problems dragging down the dairy industry.

Lisa Graybeal of Graywood Farms in Peach Bottom will serve on the Dairy Future Commission with state Agriculture Secretary Russell C. Redding and other key officials.

The panel is expected to evaluate the processing and marketing of dairy products and the impact of state laws and regulations on farmers. It is expected to issue a report to the Legislature with its findings and recommendations in 2020. The first meeting of the full commission is scheduled for the end of the month.

The state’s $14.7 billion dairy industry, which employs 52,000 workers, has been in steep decline in recent years, forcing some farmers to sell their farms or diversify.

5 FACTS ABOUT LISA GRAYBEAL WHAT SHE DOES FOR A LIVING: Dairy farmer at Graywood Farms, a 1,200-acre operation with 760 cows in Peach Bottom, on the Pennsylvania-Maryland line.

WHY SHE’S IN THE NEWS: House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, also of Peach Bottom, appointed her to the Pennsylvania Dairy Future Commission earlier this month.

HOW DO I KNOW THAT NAME? Graybeal, who graduated from Northeastern University in Boston with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, worked as a newspaper reporter for 10 years before returning to the family farm.

FUN FACT: Graybeal grew up on her family’s dairy farm, which was established by her grandparents in 1942. She and her brother are the third generation to operate the dairy.

FUN FACT: Graybeal grew up on her family's dairy farm, which was established by her grandparents in 1942. She and her brother are the third generation to operate the dairy.

“You know it’s bad when the Plain sect starts selling their farms,” Graybeal said in an interview with LNP. “I think what’s down the road for dairy is that it’s going to exist, but how it’s going to look like is something that this commission is going to be tasked to determine.”

LNP spoke with Graybeal about what issues she’s bringing to the table.

What are your thoughts after being appointed to this commission?

The dairy industry has been in such a downturn for four long years, four good long years. Obviously, we’ve seen some changes. A lot of people have sold their farms or their cows.

Farmers have been forced to diversify (through) hemp, etc. The look of dairy is going to look different, but exactly how it’s going to be, it’s still too early to say. The advantage to being in Lancaster County is, obviously, we have great soil.

We have the best nonirrigated land east of the Mississippi. We have the market and population here, and I think people forget that there’s so much population here that … Lancaster County can reach. We have great infrastructure, ports close by, all of those things that (set us apart). To truck in milk from Texas even though there are thousands of herds (in Texas). Pennsylvania still has the advantage of location, location, location.

What are some of the challenges the dairy industry in Pennsylvania is facing?

It looks like there’s a turnaround on (dairy consumption). We have a long way to go. I’d like to think that it’ll come back around and we’ll get milk drinkers again.

I don’t know if you remember when the egg industry really took a dive because of the cholesterol issue. It hurt the poultry industry. Finally, it came back around. (Messaging) changed again to “high protein, eat your eggs.”

I’m wondering if milk is going to experience a similar coming back around. It’s a highly, highly nutritious food. It’s hard to get that kind of nutrition in that convenient package (like milk). We’ve lost that in our schools. The dairy industry has lost a generation of milk drinkers.

What are the top issues you hope to discuss on the commission?

One of my big things is the push now by Gov. Tom Wolf for organic in Pennsylvania. And I have a lot of questions about that. I’m certainly going to go and serve on this commission with an open mind. I certainly don’t know everything, but I’m certainly cautious in making Pennsylvania go forward in organic. I have a lot of questions for that issue. I’m not sure that’s the best thing for Pennsylvania, but again, it’s something I’m open to discussion and willing to hear the organic side. I’m not an advocate of organic. That’s one of the topics.

Really, my goal personally is to figure out the future of dairy. My brother and I are the third generation on our farm. I want to know how dairy is going to survive and how these following next generations are going to survive in this industry. Is it going to survive? Is it going to be viable for the younger generation? What’s going to happen? It’s a huge concern for my family.

Another thing that always comes up in conversations (with farmers) is high land price. I think that’s going to be one of the topics, but that does not apply to all of Pennsylvania. That’s very specific to Lancaster County, but that’s one of the contributing factors to failing farms. Land (price) is so high. People just aren’t buying (farms).