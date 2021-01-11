Lancaster County farms have had the spotlight in the "calving corner" at the Pennsylvania State Farm show since the beginning of the beloved event. It's been a way for people who don't live on a farm to experience a cow's birth.

Even with the Farm Show going completely virtual this year, calves still must be born. And they will be, for the world to see.

The Bollinger family owns and operates Meadow Spring Farm in Ephrata Township. The farm is home to around 900 animals — 400 of those animals are milking cows.

It's a busy, steadfast operation, and there's always something to do.

The farm is one of four Lancaster County farms that have birthed calves at the Farm Show. In the next month, the Bollinger family is expecting somewhere around 50 calves to be born.

And with a little luck, at least some of those births will happen live on Tuesday.

Andy Bollinger, who runs and operates the farm with his father, Tom, said that usually one or two calves are born every day.

Last year, four of the Bollinger's heifers gave birth in the Calving Corner during the two days he was at the Farm Show. He's hoping for a similar result this year.

Andy Bollinger's son Seth Bollinger, who's a junior at Cornell University and an intern with the Calving Corner, decided to take on the challenge of bringing the Calving Corner to viewers through a live feed.

Seth Bollinger said the goal is to "give people a picture of what it's like to work and live at a farm."

When calves aren't being born, Seth Bollinger will be doing live "Q and A" segments with his dad and grandfather, along with other videos aimed at educating people about the process of dairy farming.

Though technical issues are always looming, Seth Bollinger said the most difficult task with the virtual Calving Corner won't be handling cameras and wires.

"Obviously technical issues always arise, but I think one thing (when you) move something physical and make it virtual, is that you lose that personal instructiveness that you get from being at the Farm Show," he said. "And because we're virtual, we can try to simulate that … but it kind of still isn't the same."

His biggest effort is to try to simulate the personal experience that the Calving Corner gives people who may not know anything about a dairy farm.

The personal touch might be a negative of going virtual, but Andy and Seth Bollinger both added that there's also some big positives that come with the livestream.

"There's a greater percentage that the cows will have a better transition," after birth, Andy Bollinger said. Heifers are usually extremely weak after giving birth, so for the cow's sake, it'll be in a good spot, without having to be immediately transported away from the large crowd watching it.

The biggest "plus" will be that the cows don't have to travel at all, and even though they won't be in their pen when they give birth, they'll still be on their farm.

"Cows are creatures of habit," Seth Bollinger said. "So it'll be nice to have them close to home."

The Bollingers are also looking at the upside that even though they won't be able to help educate people in person, livestream videos and pre-recorded content will help give a better insight into life as a dairy farmer.

"It will kind of give a really cool insight into what dairy is really like," Seth Bollinger said.

To watch the livestream, visit Calving Corner on Youtube. Text message alerts will also be sent out when calves are born. To register, text "calvingcorner" to 833-985-1834.