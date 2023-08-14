Last month, Rachel Williams, 89, packed a bag and her pingpong paddle to compete as Pennsylvania’s sole female representative in her age group at the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh.

Williams, a Willow Valley Communities resident, said the seven other women in her age group at the National Senior Games had all been playing table tennis since they were teens. But Williams only recently picked up the sport two years ago when she was looking for something to do during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“I just couldn't ask another person to play when I didn't even know how to keep the ball on the table,” said Williams. So, she purchased a robotic pingpong machine, attached it to a table in the pingpong room at the Willow Valley Communities’ North campus where she lives, and started practicing.

“I spent hours and hours hitting that ball,” said Williams.

Eventually, she learned how to make the ball go where she wanted it to and then moved onto developing her serve. And though the robot remains her main training partner, she soon moved on to playing other Willow Valley Communities residents.

“There were two fellows who worked with me and helped me immensely,” said Williams.

Roger Hartley, a 77-year-old resident at Willow Valley Communities, played with Williams once a week for about six months on Saturdays. They didn’t keep score, instead focusing on the fundamentals of the game. Their time together gave Williams experience against an opponent that didn’t require electronic components.

“I think that to pick up a slightly unusual game at her age is very praiseworthy,” said Hartley, who played pingpong during this year’s Lancaster Senior Games. “She’s quite a strong character.”

Williams competed in table tennis in the 2023 Pennsylvania Senior Games. She won a gold medal – and the opportunity to compete in the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh.

In the middle of July, Williams hopped on a train and headed west to Pittsburgh to play pingpong.

For more than four hours, Williams and the seven other women in her 85-89 age group played round robin-style as the sound of pingpong balls echoed through the cavernous convention center like the tick tocks of erratic clocks. Williams, whose practice sessions typically last 45 minutes max, says it was the longest she’d ever played at one stretch.

“Four hours and 16 minutes of just playing our hearts out.” said Williams. “To be on my feet expending that kind of energy was just exhilarating.”

She finished seventh out of eight.

But being the first to 11 points – players win by two – isn’t necessarily the point for Williams. Williams is a serious and competitive, though relatively new, table tennis player, but she initially got involved in pingpong for bigger reasons than simply earning a medal.

Fighting Alzheimer’s

Williams’ interest in table tennis was piqued about 15 years ago, when she turned on her car radio and heard about an Alzheimer’s disease research program conducted by Johns Hopkins University. The program, which is about to enter its fourth phase, is called the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative. It’s a national multi-center study with more than 50 sites participating in the program and more than 1,000 volunteers.

“The goal is to enroll as many of the prior participants as possible, but the study will be looking for new individuals to enroll as well,” said Marilyn Albert, a professor of neurology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine since 2003.

Williams witnessed the devastation Alzheimer’s can do to a person when her mother-in-law was diagnosed with the disease. Eventually, Williams’ mother-in-law lost her ability to talk, and she needed special care for the last 10 years of her life. So, Williams decided to send an email to Johns Hopkins to volunteer for the research program.

She participated in the study for 15 years, during which she discovered a number of activities and behaviors to keep the body and mind sharp and potentially prevent Alzheimer’s disease. She took up tap dancing. She tried, but never mastered, juggling.

“There is a lot of evidence that higher levels of physical activity are associated with lower risk of cognitive decline and progression to dementia,” Albert said.

Williams also changed her diet, listened to more audio books, paid more attention to her sleep patterns and read more about Alzheimer’s disease in her spare time.

“I learned people who are vegetarian are more than 50% less likely to get Alzheimer's than people who eat meat,” Williams said. “And I learned about the importance of sleep. While we're sleeping, the brain has an opportunity to help flush out some of those amyloid plaque and tau protein that collect in the brain.”

Williams dove into the subject with great interest, reading a range of books on the subject. Albert, however, is more hesitant to confirm any specific findings yet. In general, she agrees that both a proper diet and good sleep are important.

“There is a lot of evidence that what is good for the heart is good for the brain,” said Albert. “So, a diet that reduces damage to the vessels in the heart is also likely to be helpful for the brain. However, people have looked at whether specific types of diets are beneficial and so far the evidence is not very strong. There is also evidence that sleep is important for the brain, especially since people who get enough sleep are likely to be more alert.”

Williams also learned about the benefits of staying active and playing games like pingpong.

“We do not know whether pingpong is better than any other physical activity,” said Albert. “What we do know is that exercise that involves moderate levels of activity appears to be better than lower levels, but some studies suggest that any level of physical activity is better than none.”

An adventurous spirit

Williams has never in her life shied away from learning new skills or stepping outside of her comfort zone. She grew up in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and, after graduating high school joined the Air Force, which allowed her to attend college on the G.I. Bill. She taught a preparatory course on office occupations focusing on typing, bookkeeping and shorthand in high school for seven years; she taught the same subject at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, for three years.

Later, she moved to Delaware and accepted a position in the state department supervising all the curriculum for all the vocational and technical schools, a job she held for 19 years. When she retired, she decided to study finance and took the exam to become a licensed registered representative for security dealers and worked in finance for 13 years, where she aided Delaware state educators on how best to save for retirement

She also learned to water ski, play the piano and the acoustic and electric guitar.

“I’d jam with the younger people and I loved that,” said Williams. “So then when I came to Lancaster to Willow Valley, I started playing ukulele and participated in the Music for Everyone program (Ukulele Uprising).”

When Williams and her husband Carter Williams, who died in 2013, moved to Willow Valley Communities 19 years ago, she immediately bought a bike and started exploring the area. She also found opportunities to volunteer with the Fulton Theatre and with at-risk teenagers through the Lancaster Area Victim Offender Reconciliation. She also volunteered for 10 years at Lafayette Elementary School in Lancaster, helping first graders with math and reading.

Williams is also a member of the Willow Valley Communities computer club, where she said she’s learned to manage her finances online.

She stresses the importance of getting out of your comfort zone, learning new skills and meeting new people.

“A person can easily shrink their world if they don't get out there and try something,” said Williams.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Williams saw an empty pingpong room in her building in Willow Valley Communities and remembered learning about the health benefits of the game in her Alzheimer’s research program.

After Williams invested in the robotic pingpong machine, she spent weeks and weeks alone with the robot practicing her shots and serves. Armed with her paddle and her winning attitude, Williams said she plans on playing in the Senior Games next year too.

“I would practice an hour or more in the morning and then again in the evening. I was really dedicated,” Williams said. “I thought there's a possibility, if I just put the passion behind it, that maybe great things could happen.”

WILLOW VALLEY WINNERS During the 2023 National Senior Games, which were held in Pittsburgh on July 7-18, Willow Valley Communities had a strong showing with resident athletes competing in swimming, badminton, pickleball, table tennis and tennis. The Willow Valley athletes won 18 medals in total, nine of which were gold, and 18 fourth-eighth-place ribbons. But one Willow Valley Communities resident truly shined. Janet Rushmere, 89, won a total of six gold medals in swimming, breaking three longstanding National Senior Games records in the process. Rushmere broke records in the 50-yard backstroke event, the 100-yard backstroke event, and the 50-yard freestyle. Rushmere capped off her-record breaking month of July with an appearance on the July 30 episode of NBC’s Sunday “Today” show with Willie Geist during their “Sunday Mug Shots” segment, which features photos of viewers holding large yellow “Today” show mugs. A photo of Rushmere holding jumbo mugs in each hand, wearing her six medals, was included in the segment. “Huge congrats to Janet from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, who at almost 90 years old, won six gold medals and broke three swimming records at the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh last week,” Geist noted during the segment. “Janet, you are the coolest! Wow!”