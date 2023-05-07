A Lancaster County dog handler and her canine competitor are headed to the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which starts Monday in Flushing, New York.

Ori, professionally registered as Grand Champion Bronze Bonitos Companeros Orinoco, will prance, stroll and preen before judges at 10:30 a.m., along with handler Alexis Schlott. The 3-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel has been living in Schlott’s Lancaster home for about a year to prepare for the event. Owner Chris Meager lives in Hatfield.

The handler

“He is soft, gentle and super loving,” Schlott said of her 20-pound companion. The two have spent a lot of time together. For instance, she took Ori hiking and to the beach to get him used to different terrains.

“I have no social life,” the 23-year-old joked. “I just do dogs.”

The handler runs Tophats and Tails, which combines grooming with training and handling practice. “Ori is a great dog,” Schlott said. “His temperament is beautiful. He loves to give kisses and hugs.”

That’s exactly what Schlott was looking for 10 years ago. The eventual dog handler wanted to train horses, but her mother worried that those animals might prove too dangerous for Schlott’s 5-foot frame. The teen then turned to working with canines.

“I learned animals offer companionship and friendship,” Schlott recalled. She took classes and attended training events, and at age 15, she met Lancaster handler Kim Hess.

“Lexi is patient with dogs and has a great dog sense,” said Hess, whose great-grandmother and mother, Kaye Ames, also showed dogs. Hess, impressed with Schlott’s enthusiasm, let the then- 16-year-old show one of Hess’s dogs at Westminster. That dog, Gwenna, won second place for her breed.

“Here was this 16-year-old up against well-known handlers,” Hess marveled. “I had this young person who was encouraged by my dog and wanted to have fun.”

About Ori

Ori, born in Germany, came to the United States on the first plane allowed to land at JFK once flights resumed in July of 2020 when COVID-19 cases waned, Meager said. “You form a very close and unique bond with your dogs,” Meager said about training King Charles spaniels. “You have to work together.”

Meager and Hess had bonded over their love for King Charles spaniels, and Hess originally handled Ori, although she had another handler in mind. “Lexi can see a dog’s potential,” Hess said. “She likes to take on young dogs who need experience.”

“I had to prove I was worthy,” said Schlott, who has worked with Hess for about seven years.

What’s next for Ori

Some 2,500 dogs divided into 210 breeds will compete at Westminster this year. Ori would need to win the top award, Best in Show, for Cavalier King Charles Spaniels Monday morning to continue to the next competition round for Toy dogs, one of the event’s seven canine categories. Other categories include Hounds, Terriers, Herding, Working, Sporting and Non-Sporting.

Each animal that wins its group then advances to the final competition and the chance to win Best in Show for all dogs, announced Tuesday night.

Who can compete

AKC registered dogs who have achieved enough points through previous competitions to be considered grand champions may enter a drawing to appear at the show. Some top-rated canines receive outright invitations to attend.

How to see Ori and Lexi

Viewers can watch the two-day show Monday and Tuesday, from 1 p.m. -4 p.m. on Fox Sports 2. Coverage will move to Fox Sports 1 from 7 p.m. -11 p.m. Real-time streaming is available at Westminsterkennelclub.org and on the Fox Sports app.

Meager knows only one dog will win the top prize at Westminster, and that’s fine. “He is our baby. He sat on our laps, and checked out the pond in the backyard,” she said, explaining how she and her husband bonded with Ori during COVID-19 lockdowns. “Maybe the dog doesn’t turn into a star. He can just sit on our couch.”