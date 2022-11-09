Dr. Rita Smith-Wade-El and her son Ismail Smith-Wade-El at her Lancaster home in late August. The Millersville University professor, who has terminal cancer, is working to establish two university scholarships to encourage social justice and to recognize outstanding students in African-American Studies.
With Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come” echoing in his car speakers, Izzy Smith-Wade-El spends the day before Election Day driving around Millersville Borough, knocking on doors and trying to get a last word out to voters, most of them college students.
He drives through the Millersville University campus, a hub of his childhood, where his mother, renowned educator Dr. Rita Smith-Wade-El, shaped young minds and founded the African American studies minor.
He points to the education building, where he spent most days in the child care center. There’s the gym where he used to hone his jump shot at summer basketball camps. Brooks Hall, which houses the gym, is probably going to be torn down, Smith-Wade-El says, but most of the campus still looks the same to him.
The campus buildings and old-growth deciduous trees loom as large as the shadow of his beloved mother, whose influence left a lasting mark on Lancaster County and her son.
State Representative candidate Izzy Smith-Wade-El is canvassing in Millersville Monday Nov. 7, 2022.
ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer
“My mother taught me to format APA citations and to throw a punch,” Smith-Wade-El says. “Sometimes, I say I was raised on campus. I got exposed to a lot of academics early on.”
In her day, the late Rita Smith-Wade-El was a member of activist groups like the Black Panther Party and Students for a Democratic Society. She grew up in a segregated Washington, D.C., and spent her life fighting for change.
A change came Tuesday night for her son, who defeated Republican Anne Rivers to win a seat in the state House, representing the 49th District in southern Lancaster city, Lancaster Township and Millersville Borough. Smith-Wade-El, a 32-year-old Democrat, will be Lancaster County’s first Black representative, as well as its first LGBTQ lawmaker.
He does not take those extraordinary titles for granted.
It will be my honor to serve you, Lancaster, as the State Representative for the new House District 49. Yesterday was the culmination of a months-long effort where poor and rich people, urban and suburban, black, white brown, young and old came together to fight for democracy.
“The responsibility to me is clear,” Smith-Wade-El says. “Lancaster does have Black people. We do have queer people and Latino folks, and all of these folks who are not seen in the Lancaster you get in the tourist guide.”
Those people, he says, aren’t always accounted for by the officials who make decisions for the county and its residents.
Just as Rita Smith-Wade-El once stood as an influencer for her generation through activism and education, state Rep.-elect Smith-Wade-El is expanding his influence through politics.
Formative experiences
Smith-Wade-El grew up on Virginia Avenue, a one-block street on the west end of Lancaster city near Buchanan Park, with his single mother and his older brother, Ayodele. In that neighborhood, he and his friends could make chalk drawings, play four square in the street and feel safe. He paints his childhood with an idyllic brush.
Smith-Wade-El recalls comfortable nights at home watching TV shows like “Law & Order,” “NYPD Blue” and “Star Trek.” He affectionately describes his mom as a “nerd” who raised him to be a Trekkie.
A devout Catholic, Rita Smith-Wade-El also raised her son to respect a faith tradition, sending him to Lancaster’s Sacred Heart School through the sixth grade, then to West Nottingham Academy, an independent boarding school in Cecil County, Maryland.
As a child, Smith-Wade-El was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that impairs his handwriting. His learning disabilities, he said, contributed to him getting kicked out of Sacred Heart School because they made him prone to fights.
Between elementary and high school, Smith-Wade-El attended the Janus School, a private school in Mount Joy for students with learning disabilities.
“I was a kid who had trouble sitting still in class, a child who had unusual trouble with management of time and with focusing the way that was preferred. I was sort of deemed a bad kid,” he recalls. “I always had aspirations, and I remember folks telling me, like, limit those aspirations about what it is you’re going to be able to get done.”
The faith he cultivated in Catholic school remains important to him, despite the tension that exists between the Catholic Church and proponents of reproductive and LGBTQ rights.
“For me, my faith is a place that I go to be moved to be better and to treat other people with more kindness and more compassion,” Smith-Wade-El says. “I also think that my faith as much as my existence in the world tells me that bodily autonomy, the inherent dignity of the human person – these are things that cannot be tread upon.”
Creative exploration in the theater helped Smith-Wade-El hone his sense of self and his interactions with others. In his youth, he was among the participants in Barry Kornhauser’s award-winning youth theater programs at Lancaster’s Fulton Theatre and Millersville University.
Theater, he says, gave him an appreciation for how people represent themselves.
“It’s a really diverse environment. In youth theater, we had kids from the suburbs, Lancaster Township, brown kids, Black kids, kids whose first language was Spanish, a number of deaf and hard of hearing performers. … It showed me the ways in which whole groups of people who might otherwise not come together, come together to achieve goals.”
Kornhauser, a colleague of Rita Smith-Wade-El at Millersville University, said Izzy felt passionately about social justice issues and often incorporated those themes into his original theater work. Stagecraft, he said, had a particularly positive effect on the young Smith-Wade-El.
“By participating in theater, I think you become, frankly, a better citizen, and maybe a better human being. That certainly was the case with Izzy,” Kornhauser said.
After high school, Smith-Wade-El studied theater and anthropology at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, which is among the most expensive private universities in the country. He acknowledges the privilege that marked his education from his earliest years, and he knows many Lancaster city students will never be able to afford those opportunities.
His mother worked hard to provide those opportunities. She died in 2018.
Barbara Stengel, a family friend, colleague of Rita Smith-Wade-El and a Virginia Avenue neighbor, has known Smith-Wade-El since he was a child.
When his mother died, Stengel worried how Izzy would handle the loss because she was such a strong presence in his life. But she said he appears to have held on to his mother’s best qualities: a sense of justice and a desire to improve the lives of others.
“He has a really nice combination of being tuned to ideas and tuned to people together, and when you have that, you can read the situation in a way that you can actually respond in ways that help. ... He will always be one of the smartest people in the room, but he doesn’t care about that. He will always be one of the more sensitive people in the room, he cares more about that I think.”
