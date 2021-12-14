Blink, and you’ll probably miss something in Elizabeth Raff’s classroom.

Friday afternoon in her classroom, which follows an Alice in Wonderland theme with funky clocks on the walls and a life-size Alice dropping out of one of the ceiling tiles, the sixth-grade teacher at Pequea Elementary School in the Penn Manor School District and 2022 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year stood atop a black and white checkered stage in the front of the room and led the class in a discussion about text structures in literature, passing a ball to each student who spoke.

Then, students swiftly transitioned to the black shag carpet behind their desks. Raff and the students warmed up their hands by rubbing them together and, with a shout – “Mirrors!” – the whole class put their hands up and proceeded to mimic Raff as she made hand gestures that corresponded with each text structure.

Afterward, students sat on the carpet, and Raff introduced a game where she placed a note card on her forehead with a specific text structure on it and fastened it there with a headband. The students yelled out hints as to what it was. “But!” one student shouted, prompting a giggle from two boys. Students then gathered in small groups and played among themselves, excitedly guessing what was hidden on their foreheads. “Compare and contrast!” one student shouted, taking off the headband gently so as to not mess up her hair – she didn’t notice the temporary red line it left on her forehead.

Hurriedly, the class returned to their seats, with Raff counting down. “Three, two and a half, two and a quarter, one!” she said. To get everyone’s attention, Raff clapped to a rhythm usually heard at sports events. Clap, clap, clap-clap-clap, clap-clap-clap-clap, clap-clap, the students repeated.

Raff then broke the students into teams and asked them to widen the space between the rows of desks. They were about to play a relay race using Gimkit, a popular website with quiz games in which students accumulate points and use them to boost their scores or hurt another team’s score by, say, freezing their screens. What followed was a high-energy game of running up each row and answering questions on their laptops in order to earn the class’ high score.

To end the day, each student sat around the room and silently read their books as Raff walked from student to student asking about what they were reading. Raff, who is about six months pregnant, almost found herself stuck in one of the cubbies two of her students were sitting in. After about 20 minutes of silent reading, Raff walked to the back of the room and slowly flipped a rainmaker, signaling it was time to clean up for the day.

All of that – the discussion, the hand gestures, the headband game, the relay race and silent reading – took less than an hour.

‘She’s very energetic’

That’s the magic of Raff’s English language arts classroom, though her students describe it almost as if it’s gym class. Earlier this year, for example, Raff let her students run a 100-meter dash outside as described in the book they were reading, “Ghost” by Jason Reynolds.

“Sometimes it’s like having gym class,” sixth-grade Jozie Gilger said, describing Raff as “such a great teacher” who makes learning fun.

Classmate Hailey Helsel called Raff “eccentric.”

“She’s very energetic,” she said. “She encourages us to try new things.”

As soon as Hailey got home after learning about Raff’s recent award, she said, “I remember screaming all around the house, ‘Mrs. Raff just won teacher of the year!’”

Raff, 31, of Lancaster Township, was announced as the 2022 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year Dec. 6 at the SAS Institute, the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s annual professional development conference. Two days later, when Raff returned, Pequea Elementary threw a celebration with cheerleaders and school marching band.

“It was so incredible,” Raff said Friday after school. “I was just so, so grateful for it.”

‘A work of art’

Ask Raff what makes her classroom special, she’ll deny she’s any more special then the next teacher. Perhaps, though, it’s the energy and passion she brings each day, she said.

“Kids know when you’re in it or when you’re not,” she said. “Sometimes, it can become just a job to show up, but it’s my passion, and it’s something that makes my heart beat. So I think that they can definitely pick up on that.”

Raff said keeping learning fresh and active is important for not only challenging herself to come up with something new but to keep students engaged and on their toes. After all, sixth-graders aren’t exactly known for their long attention spans.

Last year, Raff said she started feeling burned out because of the COVID-19 pandemic and hybrid teaching, so she tried something new: teaching outside. That helped reignite her passion for teaching, she said.

“I really believe teaching is a work of art,” Raff said. “And for me, that is, how do I bring creativity in the classroom so that other kids are inspired to be creative as well? So those are some of those little pockets that I try to strive for.”

As the state teacher of the year, Raff will collaborate with Pennsylvania’s teachers and, no doubt, share some of her own teaching strategies that have proven so effective. In addition, Raff will travel the state and advocate for positive changes in education.

Navigating the noise

Raff’s selection as teacher of the year comes at a somewhat dicey time for educators. One of the biggest challenges educators face right now is what Raff succinctly describes as “the noise” – be it about masks, equity or selecting books to teach in class.

“There’s just a lot of noise surrounding us and a lot of opinions that are trying to affect the classroom that has nothing to do with teaching,” she said. “So it’s really challenging, I think, right now for us to keep our head above water and not to get sucked into that noise and to continue to focus on what’s really important, and that’s our kids and showing up for our kids every day.”

Lining three of four walls of Raff’s classroom are books; students are, literally, surrounded by them. Asked how she navigates the noise surrounding certain types of literature, she said it’s important to expose students to different perspectives.

Teachers, in Lancaster County and beyond, are facing a tremendous amount of pressure from parents who have become critical of school curricula, often targeting teachers in the process. Raff said that’s far from early on in the pandemic, when teachers were regarded as heroes.

“Teachers are still showing up. Teachers are still doing their job,” Raff said. “And teachers are still doing things that they’ve never had to do before, in their profession, in their entire career, teaching in brand new ways.”

For that, she said, teachers should be celebrated.