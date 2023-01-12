Meet Clover, the first Lancaster County calf born at the Calving Corner at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Clover was born to Pepper on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 3:30 p.m. The calf is 89 pounds. Both cows are from S&A Kreider and Sons in Quarryville.

You can watch the live births during the show at the Calving Corner's YouTube channel.

The Calving Corner works with about 20 farms within an hour to an hour-and-a-half of Harrisburg. This is the sixth year for the Calving Corner, according to project manager Miriam Miller.

The last day of the Pa. Farm Show is Saturday, Jan. 14.