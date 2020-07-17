Emergency personnel responded early Friday evening to a report that two people – including a young child -- were struck by a vehicle in Mount Joy Township.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. near South Market Street and Anchor Road just east of Elizabethtown, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Responding personnel reported that a 3-year old had been struck and was being attended to by other first responders, according to emergency dispatches. Crews initially inquired about helicopter for the child, but when none was available the child was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Roads in the area were shut down shortly thereafter.