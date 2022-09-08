Planned Parenthood Keystone plans to offer medicine-based abortions next year at a clinic opening in the city’s west end, which is replacing its former clinic on South Lime Street.

While it would be the first time the health care provider offers abortions in Lancaster County, medicine-based abortions are not the same as surgical abortions. Medicine-based abortions involve taking two pills one to three days apart and are offered up to 11 weeks after a woman’s last period.

“We’re excited about it because it's the first time we’ve offered this service in Lancaster,” Planned Parenthood Keystone President and CEO Melissa Reed said Tuesday. “I’m happy about it because it's been a much-needed service.”

Planned Parenthood Keystone will open the clinic at 902 Manor St., in a building most recently occupied by Patient Care Pharmacy and previously by The Abbey Book & Gift Shop, a Catholic specialty store. Planned Parenthood closed its South Lime Street clinic in May 2020, during the pandemic, and began offering telehealth.

The Lime Street location was an old building and no longer suitable for Planned Parenthood’s needs, according to Samantha Bobila, chief external affairs officer for Planned Parenthood Keystone.

Bobila said the new clinic should open later this month after the permitting process is complete.

Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace voiced her support for the clinic Wednesday.

“Access to affordable, reproductive health services is fundamental to women’s health. Planned Parenthood has been a long-standing provider of these services in Lancaster, and I welcome them back in their new location,” Sorace said.

A capital campaign raised $1.2 million for the Manor Street clinic. Property records indicate Moric DCO, LLC, of Dallas, Texas, bought the building in January 2021 for $365,000.

Bobila said the Manor Street clinic will offer “full comprehensive sexual and reproductive health services.”

In addition to its plan to offer medicine-based abortions, the clinic will provide birth control, the morning-after emergency contraception pill — which prevents pregnancy and is available at most drug stores — sexually transmitted disease testing and treatment, and transgender hormone therapy.

Reed said there are no plans to offer surgical abortions at the Manor Street clinic.

Reed said the Manor Street location is zoned commercial, which covers medical facilities and enables Planned Parenthood to provide medicine-based abortions – even though the abortion pill does not have to be taken in a clinical setting.

Planned Parenthood is working to get a “transfer agreement” for emergency treatment with a hospital in the county and does not expect to have any trouble securing it, Reed said. The agreement is required by the state Health Department.

Zoning issues and the lack of a transfer agreement scotched Planned Parenthood’s previous plans to perform abortions at its South Lime Street clinic.

On Sept. 24, 1998, Planned Parenthood of the Susquehanna Valley announced plans to perform abortions at the clinic starting in January 1999.

Opponents latched on to zoning. In 2000, a county judge ruled that Planned Parenthood's zoning did not allow for surgical procedures like abortion. Planned Parenthood appealed to the state Supreme Court, which refused to hear the case in June 2000, putting an end to its plans.

Planned Parenthood also did not have a transfer agreement.

Noting past opposition to Planned Parenthood’s efforts to offer abortion services and the unsolved Sept. 29, 1993, firebombing of the Lime Street clinic, Bobila said Planned Parenthood “takes security very seriously,” but would not say if armed guards would be present.

Michael Geer, president and CEO of Pennsylvania Family Council, a Harrisburg-based conservative Christian organization that advocates against abortion, opposed Planned Parenthood’s plans in 1998.

“Citizens in Lancaster County spoke up and engaged to prevent Planned Parenthood from moving forward with those plans. And I think the sentiment in Lancaster remains the same,” Geer said. “Certainly, demographics have changed, but I believe a large swath of the county’s population still opposes abortion.”