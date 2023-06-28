Medications used to treat opioid-use disorder will be more widely available later this year at Lancaster County Prison after Lancaster County commissioners Wednesday unanimously approved a $500,000 state grant to pay for the program.

The grant covers a year’s worth of salaries for two addiction counselors, a nurse and a consultant to supervise the program, as well as the cost of addiction medications such as naltrexone, methadone and buprenorphine.

A smaller pilot version of the medication-assisted treatment program began at the prison in September. The county already contributed $125,000 toward the program in January, using some of its opioid settlement funds.

Currently, about 40 people a day use the program, according to Deputy Warden Joe Shiffer. In total, 127 have participated in the program.

The expanded program also will offer counseling and continued drug treatment after incarceration, Shiffer said, through the Mount Joy-based Donegal Substance Abuse Alliance.