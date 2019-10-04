Three of the four main hospitals that serve Lancaster County residents are losing some Medicare funds this year for having too many patients readmitted within 30 days of being discharged.

The controversial penalty, now in its eighth year, is calculated as a percentage of the hospital’s total Medicare reimbursements, which is then withheld. It's capped at 3% and averages 0.7%.

Medicare generally accounts for roughly a third of hospital net patient revenue, so that can cost them millions.

The latest penalties on local hospitals are as follows.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital : No penalty either year

: No penalty either year Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center : 0.18%, down from 0.46%

: 0.18%, down from 0.46% UPMC Lititz : 0.61%, up from 0.39%

: 0.61%, up from 0.39% WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital: 1.12%, down from 1.13%

Kaiser Health News reported that 83% of eligible hospitals nationwide will be penalized an estimated $563 million this year, and a recent federal analysis found that readmissions dropped from 16.7% in 2010 to 15.7% in 2017.