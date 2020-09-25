A medical marijuana dispensary plans to open Thursday in downtown Lancaster, becoming the third in Lancaster County serving patients with a Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID card.

Vytal Options, 39 E. Chestnut St., expects to serve 100 customers a day, providing a full range of prescribed cannabis products, said Thomas Trite, CEO of Harrisburg-based PA Options for Wellness, the dispensary’s owner. It will employ a staff of 10.

The dispensary will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Vytal Options customers may volunteer to participate in surveys with Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey as part of the research wing of Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program.

Penn State has a 10-year agreement to investigate the benefits and risks of using marijuana extracts to treat a variety of health issues, including pain management and cancer.

PA Options for Wellness opened its first dispensary this summer in Harrisburg. It plans to open four others around the state, Trite said.

Two dispensaries are already operating in Lancaster County.

Cure opened at 1866 Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township in March 2018.

The Apothecarium, owned by Toronto-based TerrAscend, opened in April at 2405 Covered Bridge Drive, next to Target in East Lampeter Township.

Medical marijuana, legalized in Pennsylvania in 2016, became available to patients with approved medical conditions in February 2018.

