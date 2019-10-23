Medical marijuana shop coming to Lincoln Highway East strip in East Lampeter Twp.

As the number of medical marijuana patients grows steadily in Pennsylvania, Lancaster County is poised to get its third dispensary.

Ilera Healthcare is planning a 4,000-square-foot dispensary along the Lincoln Highway East commercial strip in East Lampeter Township.

The building, at 2405 Covered Bridge Drive, next to Target, currently houses an Xfinity Store that is vacating by Nov. 1, an Ilera spokesperson said.

An opening date has not been announced.

Newtown Square-based Ilera expects to employ a staff of 20, including pharmacists, wellness associates and security workers, spokesperson Gia Moron said.

The dispensary is the third announced in Lancaster County, but only one is operating so far.

The county’s first dispensary was opened by Cure Holdings in March 2018 at the former Kmart plaza on Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township.

Meanwhile, PA Options for Wellness announced in June that it planned to open a dispensary at 39 E. Chestnut St. in downtown Lancaster.

Ilera has operated a dispensary at Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County, for over a year. It describes the facility as “a welcoming, safe and secure environment for patients.”

Ilera also operates a cultivation and processing facility in Fulton County.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

142,000 patients in PA

Medical marijuana, legalized in Pennsylvania in 2016, became available to patients with approved medical conditions in February 2018.

Pennsylvania now has over 142,000 active patients in the program, up from 105,000 in June, according to the state Health Department.

The recent increase is in part a result of Pennsylvania in July adding anxiety disorders to the list of conditions approved for medical marijuana. There are now 23 approved conditions, including cancer, glaucoma and opiod use disorder for which conventional therapies are ineffective.

There are 1,224 doctors approved as practitioners, according to the Health Department.

Toronto-based TerrAscend Corp. in August announced plans to acquire Ilera for between $125 and $225 million.