A medical marijuana dispensary planned for Lancaster city is still coming, but about six months later than originally planned.

In June, PA Options for Wellness Inc. CEO Thomas Trite said he hoped it would be open by the end of 2019.

On Thursday, he said it will probably be three or four more months before the doors open and participants in Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program can buy products at 39 E. Chestnut St., near city hall and across from the Duke Street Garage.

The firm is also building a growing and processing facility in Perry County, and Trite said that process contributed to the dispensary delay.

The company is partnering with Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey as part of the research wing of Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program.