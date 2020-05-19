A medical helicopter has been dispatched after a crash in East Earl Township Tuesday evening, radio dispatch reported.

The crash, which was reported at 5:32 p.m., took place at the intersection of Bridgeville Road and Route 322, Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, dispatch said, and at least one person needed to be extricated from a vehicle.

An official at the scene declined to comment and told a reporter that additional information would be released sometime on Wednesday.