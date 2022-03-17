Lancaster County’s median income increased by more than 20% in the years before the COVID-19 pandemic as its high-earning population increased and the county’s workforce became more management- and business-oriented, according to estimates of social and economic indicators released today by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Median household income in the county grew from about $57,700 in 2011-2015 to about $69,600 in 2016-20, a 20.6% jump that far exceeded the 5.4% increase from 2006-10 to 2011-15.

The increase in median income was primarily driven by the growth in households making more than $100,000 a year. In 2011-15, those households comprised 21.4% of all households in the county; in 2016-20, they comprised 30.6%, with most of the growth occurring in the $100,000 to $149,999 range.

The percent of families with income below the poverty level declined from 7.3% in 2011-15 to 5.7% in 2016-20. The poverty threshold for a family of four including two children was $24,036 in 2015 and $26,246 in 2020.

The detailed statistics are from an average of surveys conducted nationwide between 2016-20 on topics like housing, marriage, ancestry and education, among others. In contrast to the decennial census, whose primary purpose is to count the population, the American Community Survey is focused on more complex social and economic trends and is conducted among a fraction of all Americans.

The Census Bureau releases single-year snapshots and five-year averages of the American Community Survey every year, though the five-year averages are more geographically detailed and tend to have smaller sampling errors due to the larger number of people included in the surveys.

Lancaster County’s estimated population increased by about 12,800, to 543,050, from the 2011-15 five-year survey to the 2016-20 survey. (The 2020 Census put the figure at 552,984). Median age ticked up slightly from 38.4 to 38.7 as the proportion of the 65 years and older population increased from 16% to 18%.

The county’s labor force grew from about 276,800 in 2011-15 to about 284,200 in 2016-20, while the unemployment rate declined from 6.1% to 3.6%.

The proportion of residents employed in management, business, science and the arts increased from 32.8% to 35.7% in 2016-20, while the proportion employed in sales and office jobs and in service jobs decreased. The percent of residents 25 and older who held a bachelor’s degree or higher rose from 25.2% to 28.6%.

The county averaged about 212,100 total housing units in 2016-20, up from about 205,600 in 2011-15. The largest growth was in single-family homes and large apartment complexes. The rate of homes left vacant decreased from 5% to 3.8% in that period.

Median home values increased from $189,200 in 2011-15 to $218,700 in 2016-20. Median rent rose from $908 to $1,050. Average household size for both renters and homeowners declined slightly, to 2.29 and 2.74, respectively.

The foreign-born population increased by about 4,400 in the five-year span, with the largest increases occurring in people immigrating from Latin America, who comprised 34.5% of the foreign-born population in 2016-20, followed by immigrants from Asia at 32.4% and those from Europe at 19.1%.

The number of people who speak a language other than English at home increased by about 7,900 from 2011-15 to 2016-20, comprising 16.9% of residents five years and older.