A coalition of media organizations is asking a federal judge to unseal court records related to Jan. 6 defendant Samuel Lazar.

The 37-year-old Ephrata man was arrested and charged with assault and obstruction-related crimes in July 2021. He was recorded on video pepper-spraying police and encouraging violence during the riot outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Lazar is expected to be released from federal prison on Sept. 13, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. However, Lazar’s online court docket shows no entry for a change of plea or sentencing hearing.

That’s despite an NBC reporter spotting Lazar’s mother and sister at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., on March 17. NBC reported Lazar was scheduled to be sentenced that day, citing “a source familiar with the proceedings.”

In its motion, filed Thursday, the coalition said the sealed records in the case “are all subject to the First Amendment and common law rights of access. The public docket provides no explanation as to why, despite the strong presumption of transparency in this circuit, these judicial records are not available to the public. The court should therefore grant the Press Coalition’s motion for access to the sealed records.”

In a separate filing in support of its motion, the coalition wrote that an investigation led by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press 15 years ago found that no public dockets existed for 469 criminal cases in the District of Columbia federal court over a five-year span. That led to the U.S. Judicial Conference recommending that all federal trial courts list all sealed dockets online.

“The absence of any docket entries related to Lazar’s sentencing, or to the sealing of these records, is inconsistent with these serious policy changes intended to ensure judicial records and decisions are docketed,” the filing said.

Members of the coalition include The Associated Press, The Wall Street Journal, National Public Radio, The New York Times, ABC, CBS and NBC.