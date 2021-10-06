Meck's Produce announced on Facebook Wednesday evening it will be closing its popular stand at Lancaster Central Market. The stand has been run by members of the same family for more than 60 years.

According to the Facebook post, the stand's last market day in operation will be Saturday, Oct. 16.

The stand, which started operations in 1960, according to the Meck's Produce website, was formerly known as the Irwin S. Widders produce stand, and was run by Irwin and Ruth Widders.

In 1990, the Widders' son-in-law, Bob Meck, took over the family business. According to the Meck's website, he and his wife Rose and sons Ryan and Rob formed Meck's Produce in 2002, and bought the Beaver Valley Pike farm where Meck's Produce company is located. The farm and its farm market are located between Strasburg and Quarryville.

"Lancaster Central Market has been has been a way of life for our family for the past 60+ years," Meck's Produce's Facebook post says. "Our stand at market has been the cornerstone of our business over 4 generations. We have built many lasting relationships and friendships with our wonderful customers, many of whom have been lifelong, amazing employees, and fellow standholders. We have truly been blessed!

"At this time though, we have decided to close our stand at the Lancaster Central Market with our last day open for business being Saturday, October 16," the post continues. "Many factors have led us to this decision, primarily the need to focus on the growth of our Farm Market at our farm near Quarryville. We would love to continue to see many of familiar faces of market at our store. Thank you all for your continued support!"