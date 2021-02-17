A Mechanicsburg man whose body was discovered by fishermen in the Susquehanna River in January died of an accidental freshwater drowning, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Benjamin M. Shambaugh, 36, was discovered in the river near Koser Park in Conoy Township shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, Susquehanna Regional Police said.

An autopsy was performed Jan. 19, Diamantoni said. The results of the autopsy were not immediately released due to an investigation into Shambaugh’s death.

The Mechanicsburg Police Department was familiar with Shambaugh from past dealings, though he was not listed as a missing person, according to an official there.