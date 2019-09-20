An ammonia leak Thursday night in New Holland prompted residents to close doors and windows, turn off air conditioning and stay inside -- and an accidental release due to mechanical failure at Tyson Foods was to blame.
Garden Spot Fire Rescue chief Darryl Keiser said the leak happened around 9 p.m. at Tyson Foods, at 403 South Custer Avenue, and 11 minutes later, firefighters upgraded the incident and called in the Lancaster County Hazmat team.
One person was taken to the hospital, according to media reports.
Firefighters and other first responders notified residents of the leak and advised them to stay inside.
Officials "continuously monitored the events through the night until all measures showed the incident was clear," according to the fire company's release.
Tyson Foods did not respond to a message left at the local office early Friday morning.