The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported two recent rounds of possible exposures to measles, in which someone later confirmed to have the disease was in public while potentially contagious.

The first was in Hershey and York in late August, and the second was last week in York.

The risk from the first round of exposures is not past yet, according to department spokesman Nate Wardle.

“Within the next week will be the end of the period in which someone who would have been exposed could become sick,” Wardle said.

Measles symptoms appear seven to 14 days after contact with the virus “and typically include high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, with the measles rash appearing three to five days after the first symptoms.

The CDC also says measles patients can infect others even before they realize they have the disease.

To minimize further spread of the disease, people who have measles symptoms or may have been exposed should call for further directions instead of visiting a health care provider.

WellSpan patients should call its toll-free hotline, which is staffed by registered nurses, at 1-855-851-3641.

Others should call the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s free hotline at 1-877-PA-HEALTH.

Exposures last week

WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center , 4222 E. Market St., Lincoln Highway, York: Sept. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sept. 10 from 7:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.; Sept. 11 from 7:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.; and Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

, 4222 E. Market St., Lincoln Highway, York: Sept. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sept. 10 from 7:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.; Sept. 11 from 7:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.; and Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crunch Fitness , 905 Loucks Road., York, on Sept. 9 from 8:30 to 11:10 a.m.

, 905 Loucks Road., York, on Sept. 9 from 8:30 to 11:10 a.m. Sheetz , 215 Arsenal Road., York, on Sept. 11 from 3:30 to 5:45 p.m.

, 215 Arsenal Road., York, on Sept. 11 from 3:30 to 5:45 p.m. Central York Middle School , 1950 N. Hills Road., York, on Sept. 11 from 6:30 to 9:10 p.m.

, 1950 N. Hills Road., York, on Sept. 11 from 6:30 to 9:10 p.m. Central York High School, 601 Mundis Mill Road., York, on Sept. 12 from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

