To help limit the spread of the flu and the new coronavirus, Mean Cup announced that as of Friday it won’t be filling customers’ reusable cups at its Lancaster coffee shop or Central Market stand.

“If you plan to stay at the shop while you enjoy your drink, we have in-house cups and mugs. Thank you for your understanding,” Mean Cup said in a Facebook post.

Mean Cup’s change follows the lead of Starbucks which on Wednesday said it was temporarily suspending the use of personal cups and tumblers at its North American stores.

In an open letter posted on its website, Starbucks executive vice president Rossann Williams wrote that the change was part of “a series of precautionary steps in response to this emerging public health impact.”

Starbucks said it has also “increased cleaning and sanitizing for all company-operated stores to help prevent the spread of all germs” and restricted “all business-related air travel, domestic and international through March 31.”

Although it won’t fill personal cups, Starbucks “will continue to honor the 10-cent discount for anyone who brings in a personal cup or asks for ‘for here’ ware.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles