McCaskey High School Campus' 86th commencement will look a little different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lancaster County's largest high school will celebrate 670 members of the class of 2020 during virtually June 13 at noon. The event — announced Friday to seniors and expected to be shared Monday in a formal announcement from the school district — will be broadcast on WGAL and simulcast on Facebook, YouTube and UStream.

School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau said in a statement that the combination of WGAL's broadcast and online platforms should ensure all families, regardless of internet access, can watch the event.

"We are very grateful to WGAL for providing this community service, and we look forward to showcasing our senior class to their huge audience," Rau said.

From May 27 to June 2, the school will film each senior walk across the stage and receive his diploma. Those videos will then be edited together into one continuous feed.

The setup is similar to how other Lancaster County schools plan to honor their seniors while following social distancing — but undoubtedly larger in scale.

