Hundreds of J.P. McCaskey High School students staged a walkout protest Friday morning over the School District of Lancaster school board's decision to name Ricardo (Rocky) Torres its top choice to serve as the SDL’s next superintendent over longtime staffer and current Acting Superintendent Matthew Przywara.

Students took to the front lawn of the high school at 445 N Reservoir St. in Lancaster city to protest the board's decision, along with teachers and administrators. The board announced Tuesday morning that Torres, a special education administrator with Seattle Public Schools, is its top choice to fill the job. Przywara and Stephanie Jones, a special education administrator with Chicago Public Schools, are the other finalists.

The students began walking outside into a cold and blustery day at 10 a.m. Many protesters had signs and milled around the front lawn of the high school. After around 20 minutes students began walking back indoors.

Separately on Friday morning the SDL board released a survey regarding the candidates that showed Przywara as the favorite candidate among those who responded.

Caleb Peters, a McCaskey junior, was one of the students who organized the walkout. He said the students came to a consensus talking among themselves after hearing the board’s decision and the idea of a walkout spread. He estimated more than 500 students walked out Friday.

“Great student-teacher relationships are the key to a successful learning environment. Mr. Pryzwara understands this, and cares about us,” Peters wrote in a statement emailed to LNP | LancasterOnline. “He comes to our sporting games, events, and other activities. He knows this district intimately.”

Xavier Gates, a McCaskey senior, football player and student representative on the school board, said Przywara is an administrator who genuinely listens to the students. He said the support shown to Przywara should make him the clear choice.

“It’s very obvious who the community wanted,” Gates said.

Alisha Sepulveda, a McCaskey senior and member of the basketball team, said she came out to support Przywara because he’s proven that he has listened whenever she’s had concerns about the school or sports programs.

Michelle Cavallaro, a communication arts teacher at McCaskey for 16 years, also walked out with the students in support of Przywara. She said he deserves the position because of his hard work and evident dedication to the district.

Andrew Marshall, a parent of McCaskey students who has commented in school board meetings, described the walkout as a travesty. He said Przywara’s lack of education credentials makes him unqualified and sets a bad example to students, showing them they don’t need to invest in education to get a job like a school superintendent.

Przywara is working toward a master’s in business administration and a superintendent qualification letter, with a background primarily in finance and operations. Some community members have raised concerns over his lack of credentials.

Torres has roots as a bilingual special education teacher in the New York City Department of Education and is fluent in both Spanish and English. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Ohio Northern University, a Master of Education with a bilingual and special education focus from City College of the CUNY system in New York, a master's degree in educational leadership from Bank Street College in New York and a doctorate in urban education from Cleveland State University.

Students said Acting Principal Justin Reese told them there would be no disciplinary action taken against the students for the walkout.

Reese said he does not condone students walking out of class or forfeiting their school time but appreciates how the students are expressing themselves and are representing the district well with how they behaved and made their voices known.

Przywara has worked for SDL, primarily as the chief of finance and operations, for more than 15 years, serving as the acting superintendent twice. Przywara has served as the acting superintendent since July 2022 when former Superintendent Damarius Rau retired.

The walkout is the latest response to the board naming Torres its top choice over Przywara. The Lancaster Education Association, the principal of J.P. McCaskey High School and the executive assistant to the superintendent have all publicly called for the board to appoint Przywara over Torres.

Roughly 100 people showed up to protest Torres' appointment Tuesday evening at a school board meeting, saying Przywara has helped the school tremendously and is knowledgeable and capable of the job.

The board is set to finalize Torres' appointment on March 7.