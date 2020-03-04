John Lischner, principal of the 2,700-student McCaskey Campus since 2018, resigned Tuesday night.
School District of Lancaster announced following the district’s school board meeting that the board accepted Lischner’s resignation, and the current director of schools, Abie Benitez, would replace him.
“I have full confidence in her ability to take on this additional responsibility,” district Superintendent Damaris Rau said in a letter to families. Benitez, Rau said, has more than 35 years of experience in public education.
Rau also minimized the impact Lischner’s seemingly abrupt resignation caused. There's three months left in the 2019-20 school year.
“The change in leadership will not impact the daily teaching and learning that takes place at your child’s school,” she said. “The Assistant Principals and central office team are here to support the Campus during this time of transition.”
Asked what caused Lischner's resignation, district spokesman Adam Aurand said he couldn't share any details as it is a personnel issue.
Lischner, a former assistant superintendent from Connecticut, replaced former director of schools Jay Butterfield in June 2018. Lischner's most recent salary was $138,105.
Butterfield stepped in on an interim basis after Bill Jimenez resigned earlier that year.
Jimenez, according to the district, made an “inappropriate verbal statement” to a staff member at the time. Jimenez's resignation followed an LNP | LancasterOnline report about his no-nonsense leadership style that significantly hampered morale at the campus.