Each year, Millersville University invites Lancaster city high school student refugees considering college to its campus.

Twenty McCaskey High School students came to MU as part of the university’s “Promising Scholars: Supporting, Mentoring and Advising Refugee and Immigrant Students Transitioning to College” project to learn about the college admission process, academic advising and the Lancaster Partnership Program. The Lancaster Partnership Program was formed between the School District of Lancaster and Millersville in 1988 to assist refugee and socioeconomically disadvantaged students to finish high school and obtain a college education.

The district has hundreds of students who are refugees from countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ukraine and India. Nearly 5,000 refugees settled in Lancaster County between 2002 and 2019, with 301 making the move in 2019 alone, according to USA Today data.

Margaret Mbindyo, MU advising center coordinator and assistant professor, sees the university’s mentoring project as a way of connecting the immigrant and refugee students in Lancaster to college.

“What we are doing is exposing them,” Mbindyo said. “You cannot be what you have never seen. You cannot be what you have never experienced. And so when they come to Millersville, they start dreaming – ‘I want to be here, I want to be in a university like Millersville.’”

['A dream come true': SDoL student refugees set sights on college]

Applying for college can be a challenge for refugees due to language barriers, parents who didn’t attend college and an unfamiliarity with the American education system.

But they’re not without support at McCaskey. Student refugees can work closely with college and career specialists like Alejandra Zavala.

Zavala prepares high school seniors, many of whom are also refugees or new immigrants, for life after graduation whether it be applying for college, finding a job or enlisting in the military.

English can be one of the biggest barriers for refugee students on their way to post-secondary education, Zavala said.

Apsara Uprety, 22, came to the U.S. as a refugee from Nepal 11 years ago and still cites English as being one of her biggest challenges in school. Uprety, a dean’s list student in her senior year at MU and a McCaskey graduate, once refrained from extracurriculars because she lacked confidence in her English-speaking skills

At MU, she worried she was behind her peers who had a full 12 years of American education because she took English as a second language classes at Reynolds Middle School instead of basic math, science, English and history classes taught at that age.

As a soon-to-be MU graduate, Uprety spoke to the McCaskey students on how to succeed in college.

Uprety cited connection with other refugee students as a key factor in finding a sense of belonging at college.

To provide that, Uprety is working to create an organization dedicated to connecting refugee and immigrant students: RIDGE, which stands for Refugees and Immigrants Devoted to Growth and Excellence.

“Being able to connect with others from a similar background is really important because that way you are able to resonate with them and connect on a personal level,” Uprety said. “There’s also a possibility to have someone to look up to, which paves a way for others to follow.”