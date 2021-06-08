The past school year has been a tornado of emotions for the seniors of McCaskey High School.

Tuesday night, however, was a tornado of a different kind.

Joy and celebration circulated the J.P. McCaskey Football Stadium as the 583 graduates from McCaskey High School’s class of 2021 made their way onto the field and into their seats.

“The future is already here. Our class is the most adaptive class. We’ve gone from our junior year being ripped away from us to the uncertainties of our senior year. In this sea of faces I see so much strength and diversity,” said Elian Arce Negron, a member of the class of 2021.

“As I reflect on my time at McCaskey, I was an anchor, a co-president of a club, a poet and, most importantly, a friend. Let us take this time to experience our newfound independence as we set out on this new chapter of our lives.”

“Some of the most extraordinary individuals that I have ever met are the people here with me tonight,” said graduate Hayden Lowery. “It is truly an honor and a privilege to walk with such an exceptional group of individuals.”

“As I stand here tonight, I can’t help but think how far we have come,” graduate Hecenit Cruz said. “I’ll be honest, I had a very hard time this year, feeling unmotivated and on the verge of giving up. Nights full of stress and tears, even times where I felt as though quitting were easier.

“I hope that wherever you are seated tonight, you take a moment to promise yourself that no matter how difficult life becomes, you will clasp on to hope and always fight, for it will always be a fight to live an exceptional life,” Cruz added.

McCaskey’s Hall of Honor award — which spotlights a student for excellence in academics as well as humanity — was awarded to Thais Vasquez Elias.

“Know that you can do anything you truly put your mind to,” class President Aleje Santiago said.

“Remember that when you set your mind to something, you get it done,” said Jazmin Torres, interim co-principal. “You are more than capable. You are courageous, you are innovative, and you are brilliant.”