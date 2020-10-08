Editor's note: This article was originally published in April 2016.

Standing on the stage in Franklin & Marshall College’s gymnasium, Sam Sternberg recalled the last time he stood in the same place.

He remembered being named one of the winners in the junior high division of Lancaster County’s science and engineering fair for his project “Pinching Pennies.”

Seventeen years later, Sternberg returned to Lancaster to talk about his work on what has been described as the scientific breakthrough of 2015.

In her introduction, Kathleen Triman, a biology professor at F&M, marveled at how much Sternberg has accomplished by age 30. He has been traveling around the world to talk about a revolutionary genome engineering tool called CRISPR-Cas9 that he had a hand in discovering.

“At one point during the human gene-editing summit, microbiologist (Emmanuelle) Charpentier described its capabilities as ‘mind-blowing,’ “ according Science Magazine. “It’s the simple truth. For better or worse, we all now live in CRISPR’s world.”

CRISPR-Cas9 stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats with the enzyme Cas9. It has the ability to erase and replace defective genes, correcting disease-causing mutations.

Sternberg, a McCaskey High School graduate, did his doctoral research in a laboratory at the University of California, Berkeley, where biochemist Jennifer Doudna made this important discovery. Sternberg describes CRISPR-Cas9 as a find-and-replace tool. It can find “misspelled” sequences of DNA that cause genetic mutations and replace them with the right sequences.

This tool has the potential to cure diseases like hemophilia and multiple sclerosis, and treat HIV. Yet scientists have pressed for rules to limit changes to human genes until more is known about the process.

Sternberg, now finished with his graduate work, is co-writing the book about the discovery to bring the story to an audience beyond the science community.

Sam Sternberg (right) won third-place in the local science fair in 1998. (LNP file photo)

Sternberg’s science career started more than 20 years ago when he won the primary division at Wharton Elementary School’s first science fair with his project “How Does an Electromagnet Work?”

He continued winning ribbons at science fairs, along with capturing a spelling bee title.

At the same time, he also was an accomplished pianist who studied at the former Pennsylvania Academy of Music in Lancaster and did well in international music competitions.

Sternberg grew up in northwest Lancaster city, near Buchanan Park, where his parents still live.

His mom, Susanne Nimmrichter, now chairs the foreign language department at Millersville University, where she’s an associate professor of German. She urged Sam to explore music. His dad, Robert Sternberg, is a professor of geosciences at F&M. He encouraged his son to experiment with science.

And there were influential teachers, including Leon Hillard, who retired from Wharton Elementary, Tim Sterner, who still teaches in the School District if Lancaster, Mark Watson, who recently retired, and retired English teacher Frank Gray.

When Sternberg spoke at F&M, he spotted his middle school computer science teacher, Arnie Ostroff, and his childhood piano teacher, Dr. Xun Pan, in the audience.

When he graduated from McCaskey, Sternberg said then he might study science in college but wanted to see what else might grab his fancy. His interest in science blossomed at Columbia University in New York.

By his sophomore year, he started to get to know his professors and became a research assistant of chemistry professor Ruben Gonzalez.

Sternberg discovered that Gonzalez was a down-to-earth role model and found that being in the lab as a research assistant brought dry scientific lessons to life. In the lab, Sternberg felt the drive to find answers to questions and explore new territory.

He found a niche with a more analytical approach. By studying the factory that churns out proteins inside cells, he happened upon the kind of science he wanted to pursue.

Discovering a breakthrough

Sternberg followed his mentor’s path and went to the University of California, Berkeley, for graduate school. There he met biologist Jennifer Doudna, well-known for her work with ribonucleic acid, or RNA, one of the three major biological macromolecules that are essential for all known forms of life (along with DNA and proteins).

Sternberg was interested in her lab’s focus on research combining biology and chemistry.

Sternberg said Doudna was a great adviser who gave her students hands-on help, but also gave them the freedom to explore. The team of 20 to 25 people played softball outside of the lab and sang karaoke. Plus, they were involved in a fascinating project.

Sternberg started at the school in 2010, around the time Douda collaborated with a French microbiologist to explore CRISPR. Working with postdoctoral researchers, they discovered in 2012 that Cas9 acted like a pair of scissors to protect cells from viruses. That technique could be used to edit or engineer genomes.

Since then, scientists have used CRISPR-Cas9 to edit human cells and the cells of mice, pigs, goats and plants like tomatoes and soybeans.

“It’s only slightly hyperbolic to say that if scientists can dream of a genetic manipulation, CRISPR can now make it happen,” reports Science magazine, which called CRISPR the scientific breakthrough of 2015.

In the Douda lab, Sternberg focused on understanding how the Cas9 enzyme worked and then how to use that information to see if it can be improved.

In the lab, he was one of the few people to watch the molecular editing through a microscope. He also researched what Cas9 actually looks like.

While Douda has received awards and recognition for her work, several other scientists published articles about CRISPR-Cas9 around the same time. Scientists with Broad Institute of Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology received the first patents for the technology.

National Institutes of Health created this 3-D model of Cas9

Editing genomes

Scientists say this gene-editing process can be used to cure diseases in adults like hemophilia or Huntington’s Disease. Snipping pieces of DNA can lead to discoveries about which genes make us sick or which genes make us human.

Scientists in China have used CRISPR to edit DNA in embryos that wouldn’t be used to create a child, but many saw this as crossing a line.

The process could be used to edit the inheritable genes of a child who can’t give his or her consent. There are other concerns.

“CRISPR, you could imagine, could be abused,” Sternberg says. “Or would widen social or genetic disparities between different populations if only some people have access to this kind of technology and others don’t.”

Some are wary of the ramification of this kind of technology and view it as akin to playing God, saying “that we should never be doing this kind of experiment,” Sternberg said.

This is why a group of scientists, including Sternberg, called for a conversation, which led to an international summit about CRISPR-Cas9 in December.

Telling the story of CRISPR-Cas9

Watching the scientific story jump from scholarly journals to the front pages of magazines and newspapers has been exciting for Sternberg.

Since he graduated in December 2014, he’s finished research projects and spoke about CRISPR in China, Israel, Germany and London, and across the U.S., including last year’s TEDMed talk.

Sternberg, who plays the saxophone and keyboards with several bands in the San Francisco area, is writing a book with Douda about the discovery of CRISPR-Cas9.

He said living a nomadic life while focusing on speaking and writing about CRISPR-Cas9 is quite a change from the seven-day-a-week research schedule of graduate school.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to the lab,” he said.