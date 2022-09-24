With a kiss and a wave, Sujan Upreti said goodbye to his little sister, Prisha Upreti, before embarking on his first year as a broadcast communications student at Temple University.

As he opened the door to a car packed full with his belongings, Sujan said Prisha burst into tears. Before leaving his Lancaster city home mid-August with his father and uncle, he promised her he’d be back.

That didn’t stop her from calling several times on his travels to Philadelphia and every day once he was moved in.

“I did feel a little emotional,” Sujan said, adding that he wasn’t sure whether he felt sad or guilty leaving his sister and familial responsibilities at home. “My parents worked hard to come to the United States and get this education so I can’t just be with my family all the time and help them.”

The tug-of-war pull Sujan, a student refugee from Nepal, feels between his family and his educational and career aspirations isn’t uncommon for refugee and first-generation immigrant college students. First-generation college students are defined as students at a four-year college or university whose parents didn’t complete a form of higher education.

From translating to ensuring his sister completes her homework assignments, Sujan often plays an integral part in his family’s success in the U.S.

Sujan, born in Nepal, relocated to the U.S. with his family in 2009. His family, natives of Bhutan, settled in Lancaster city and sent their children to the School District of Lancaster. Sujan’s parents were forced to leave Bhutan before he was born because they practiced Hinduism and the family left Nepal due to a lack of opportunities for noncitizens there.

“People never thought that this could happen,” Sujan said. “There’s still people in refugee camps in Nepal dreaming of coming to the United States, living here and going to school… I’m privileged and thankful I’m going to one of the best universities in Pennsylvania.”

Sujan’s family is among the 5,000 refugees who settled in Lancaster County between 2002 and 2019, with 301 making the move in 2019 alone, according to USA Today data. As a result, the School District of Lancaster has hundreds of students who are refugees from several countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ukraine and India.

LNP | LancasterOnline is highlighting in a series of reports the challenges Sujan faces, works through and overcomes as an example of what many college-bound Lancaster school district students experience after graduating from McCaskey.

Despite a feeling of responsibility for his family, Sujan chose Temple over Millersville University for its diversity and well-known communications program.

So far, Sujan said, Temple has lived up to the reputation that drew him in, in spite of any challenges.

‘There’s so much diversity here’

On his first day, the expansive campus seemed daunting and Sujan did get lost once. But, he quickly warmed to the friendly nature of its community. Within one week of attending classes, Sujan described a group of friends from all across the world including Tokyo, India and Egypt.

He’s even befriended a Manheim Central graduate who immigrated to the U.S. from Nepal.

“I thought in the beginning, it's such a big campus that I will get lost in the crowd,” Sujan said. “But everyone is so friendly… I made friends who came all the way from Tokyo, and that’s what I wanted - that’s what I love about Temple. There’s so much diversity here.”

Sujan and his friends have already been hard at work on their assignments and daily duties as college students. They meet at the library each night, often studying from 6 to 10:30 p.m. He’s hoping plenty of library time will help him keep up with his busy schedule.

In addition to the six classes he is attending in his first semester, Sujan signed up for four clubs including Temple Updates, Temple Talk and a community service group. Both Temple Updates and Temple Talk are broadcasting shows that he applied to and tried out for in his first weeks.

“There’s all kinds of options here,” Sujan said.

Because of his course load and club responsibilities, Sujan resolved to return to his family every other weekend rather than every weekend as initially planned.

“With taking six classes, I can’t be able to go home every weekend,” Sujan said. “I really want to help out. I can't just do that because I think if I go every weekend, it will affect my education. Six classes is a lot as a freshman.”

The average semester load for full-time students at Temple is 15-17 credits, according to the university’s website. Students must take at least 12 credits to be considered full-time but have to pay additional tuition charges to carry over 18 credits. Classes are typically three to four credit hours. His six classes amount to 17 credits.

A balancing act

Alejandra Zavala, a guidance counselor at McCaskey High School, said it’s common within refugee and immigrant families for students, especially older students, to take on responsibilities like translating at parent workshops, doctor visits and helping younger siblings with homework.

Zavala, who also immigrated to the U.S. at a young age, said she felt that same responsibility to take care of her family.

“Since you're the one in school, you're the one learning the language and have more of a command of it than your parents do,” Zavala said. “They take on a lot of things like adult responsibilities as a younger child. We see that here with our students.”

Before leaving for Temple, Sujan signed Prisha up for after-school activities and cheerleading. Prisha recently started first grade at Wharton Elementary School.

When Sujan first decided to attend Temple, he said he was nervous to tell his parents. The decision to attend school an hour and a half away as opposed to nearby Millersville University like his older siblings made him feel like he was abandoning his responsibilities to his family.

Zavala said many McCaskey students who are also immigrants look at schools close to home so they can help out their family or even enter straight into the workforce.

“They feel like they need to help out their families, support their younger siblings and still help out,” Zavala said. “We've even had students while in high school that are working full time jobs, to help out their families with other financial responsibilities, and they come to school so they're working night shifts.”

To make the time to return home every other weekend, Sujan spends his nights in the library and plans to finish all his weekend homework before catching a Friday train home. The ticket will cost him $30 round-trip. He made his first trip home Labor Day weekend.

“In our culture, the sons always had to look after your family members,” Sujan said. “It's our responsibility, because when we were young they took care of us… so my goal is to graduate in four years to get a four-year degree, get a stable job where I can get paid… and help my family like they are helping me.”

Margaret Mbindyo, Millersville University assistant professor and advising center coordinator, said many refugee, immigrant college and low-income students feel the need to work to send money home.

“By the time they've reached their senior year, most of these students are working and a lot of times, the money they make is not theirs,” Mbindyo said.

Mbindyo said she immigrated from Kenya and struggled to focus on her family with the constant worry that her parents wouldn’t be OK without her.

“The student will go to college and depending on how attached they are to the parents, they will feel the need to go back home and help their parents,” Mbindyo said. “Instead of them being able to just go to college and enjoy their college life, the burden is upon them to carry their home and be responsible in that regard.”

Mere weeks into his college career, Sujan already expressed concerns over maintaining his grade point average and hoping his statistics class doesn’t tank the average so early in his time at Temple.

And like most students in their first weeks, he’s already missing home, especially his mother’s authentic Nepali cooking.

“I’m enjoying college life, but at the same time, it’s a little overwhelming,” Sujan said. “I still feel like a high school kid right now, but every day I’m feeling much better and I’m really looking forward to my first semester of my freshman year.”