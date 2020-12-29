After a decade of being on NPR's "Morning Edition," McCaskey grad David Greene announced that he would be leaving in pursuit of other opportunities.

Today's "Morning Edition" featured a heartfelt goodbye from Greene's coworkers as they wished him well on his future endeavors.

Listen here.

Greene announced his departure in October.

An excerpt from his resignation letter was, "So many colleagues feel like - and ARE - friends ... Being part of the Morning Edition family has been a lesson in collaboration and collegiality you find nowhere else in the business. I just think of working on a segment or interview, seeing producers and editors bring their own ideas and approaches, all valuing one another's contributions and working together to make a work of art - sometimes with minutes to spare, sometimes at 230am!"

Greene hasn't stated what his upcoming plans are or what projects he will be working on.

Greene originally started working for NPR as a White House correspondent 15 years ago, but before that, he was an editor for McCaskey's student newspaper.

From there, he was an intern at the Sunday News, which is now the Sunday edition of LNP, before moving to Baltimore to become a reporter.