In May 1938, when Millie Rineer Bechtold walked into a newly built J.P. McCaskey, she said she had never been in a new place in her life.

“I loved the smell of the new building,” the 102-year-old said. “Just the smell of the wood and everything. It was just wonderful.”

On Wednesday night, J.P. McCaskey opened its doors for its 85th anniversary celebration, hosted by the McCaskey Alumni Association. A couple hundred people trickled in after 5 p.m. to peruse the tables of year books, trophies, photos and merchandise and take a tour of the historic building, seeing its old looks and new faces.

To set the mood, the McCaskey drumline was in attendance, with seven players banging on their drums in the courtyard. To welcome all, a food truck was parked out front — Homage: Cuisines of the West African Diaspora which was founded by Oliver Saye, 49, who’s also a McCaskey alum, Class of 1993.

Bechtold is the only known surviving member of the McCaskey Class of 1938. She now lives in Bowie, Maryland, traveling with her daughter and her daughter’s husband to participate in the festivities.

When the building first opened, Bechtold said her class had 290 students, and parts of the building were off limits because the construction wasn’t completed yet.

When asked what it feels like to be back, Bechtold said “It feels great. A really good feeling.”

J.P. McCaskey was dedicated on May 3, 1938, combining the boys and girls schools under one roof, according to previous reporting. A few weeks after the dedication, the Class of 1938 graduated, including Olympic athlete Barney Ewell and Oscar-winning director Franklin Schaffner.

Bechtold’s daughter, Sue Bechtold Groff, 70, and her husband, Rick Groff, 69, both went to McCaskey, both Class of 1971. Sue and Rick started dating at McCaskey after meeting at Rick’s church, Pearl Street United Methodist.

“It’s really neat to see people. And some people, you kinda have to decide if you know them or not,” Sue laughed.

Because they live in Maryland, the couple isn’t active in McCaskey’s alumni association, but they said they try to attend class reunions. They expressed their appreciation for what McCaskey’s alumni association does for the community.

“One of my best friends from junior high and on through, she lives in Israel now, and she actually came home yesterday, and she’s gonna be here for two months, so she’s gonna be here,” Sue said excitedly.

McCaskey’s alumni coordinator, Jeremiah Miller, not only organized the event but portrayed J.P. McCaskey, dressing like him and giving a speech as him.

“I think J.P. McCaskey just had a very profound impact on this community,” Miller said. “I feel like that lives on here in the beauty of the building and in the passion that the students have for all of their varied interests.”

McCaskey’s alumni association has a birthday celebration every five years. Miller, Class of 2000, said he believes McCaskey graduates have a unique pride.

“McCaskey was a great place to go to high school,” Miller said. “It’s just been a great way to connect to those amazing years.”