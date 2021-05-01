A Lancaster teacher known for her commitment to students through a major health battle is one of seven Pennsylvania educators to win the 2021 Teacher Impact Award from WITF and Rotary District 7390.

The winners, which include McCaskey Campus art teacher Lisa Wolf, were announced Friday.

A colleague, who was not identified, nominated Wolf, a 32-year teaching veteran, lauding her for fighting through kidney failure and a kidney transplant, then returning to teach full-time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After taking a year off to heal from the transplant, Wolf returned to school in person when she could have worked from home or retired, Wolf’s colleague said in her award submission.

“She led the department in a valiant effort to organize and assemble 950 take home art kits so our students would be able to create their work at home,” Wolf’s nominator said. “She called her AP Art students every day to help them apply remotely for and excel in their AP portfolio reviews, often working into the late night. She helped our department design high quality lessons that could be delivered to and executed by students both synchronously and asynchronously.”

The teaching award, created by the Rotary in 2005, celebrates teachers in seven Pennsylvania counties who have shown exemplary dedication to their students and community. WITF partnered with the Rotary in 2019 to present the awards.

“Through these nominations, we’ve learned that passionate teachers do not let a pandemic stop them from being extraordinary,” said Debbie Riek, WITF’s director of education. “We are inspired by their innovation in the classroom and their determination to connect with their students.”

Wolf was the lone Lancaster County winner. Other winners were from Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon, Perry and York counties.

To her nominator, Wolf was the perfect choice for this award.

“Lisa is the definition of dedication to service. Her commitment to education could not be stopped by kidney failure, dialysis, the operating table, a global pandemic or 32 years of hard work in public education,” the nominator said. “When I think about my own path as an educator, the David Bowie line often plays in my head, ‘We can be heroes, just for one day.’ Or in Lisa Wolf’s case every day, for over 30 years.”