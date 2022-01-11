A Maytown man set multiple fires outside a Lancaster city home, then fled police twice when they tried to stop him, according to Lancaster city police.

Alvin Frank Chambers, 31, set both fires outside the same residence in the 500 block of Poplar Street the mornings of Jan. 4 and 5, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The two fires caused about $900 combined in damage to the home and put multiple people at risk of being killed both times, including three children, police said.

The first blaze was found burning in the home’s yard and beginning to spread to the exterior of the residence at 6:42 a.m. on Jan. 4, according to the affidavit. Three children, ages 12, 10 and 5, were inside the building at the time, waking up along with their mother to the smell of smoke and discovering a large fire in their yard.

Police and fire investigators determined the fire was deliberately set outside the home, smelling gasoline in the air as well as finding a burnt paper bag, several pieces of cardboard and a half-eaten burrito among the remnants of the blaze.

The residents again awoke to the smell of smoke the following morning around 4:38 a.m., this time finding a fire on a second-floor balcony with flames licking the door.

One of the residents spotted Chambers sitting in a red Honda CRV in the 200 block of New Dorwart Street watching the blaze. The resident was able to identify Chambers because they had previously matched with him on an online dating site, having ended their relationship with him several months earlier.

Police later spotted Chambers near Laurel and Lafayette streets, but he sped away when they attempted to pull him over, running at least one red light in the process, police said.

East Lampeter Township police then spotted Chambers several minutes later in the 2200 block of Route 30, where he again sped away from officers and ran through another red light. Officers chased Chambers as he continued passing other vehicles while heading east in the westbound lane of Route 30, but ended the pursuit due to his erratic driving.

Investigators later determined the second fire had also been intentionally set, finding a comforter and sheet wrapped around several bottles of propane outside the building.

Surveillance footage in the area showed Chambers igniting the blazes and watching the fires burn before driving away.

Chambers was charged Friday with two counts of arson, both felony offenses, as well as 11 counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of loitering and prowling at nighttime and two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.

An attorney was not listed for Chambers in court documents.

Chambers had not been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon, court records show.

Anyone with information about Chambers’ whereabouts is urged to call Lancaster city police at 717-735-3301 and ask for Detective Toby Hickey.

Chambers was also charged with theft by unlawful taking after stealing $240 from the front register of an East Donegal Township business around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Chambers, an employee at the store, was seen on surveillance footage taking money out of the register and putting it in his pants after ringing out a customer, then walking out of the store “never to be seen or heard from by his employer since.”

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for that offense on Feb. 8 before Judge Scott Albert. Chambers had not been arrested for that offense as of Tuesday afternoon, according to court records.