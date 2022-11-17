A Maytown man will spend up to 10 years in state prison for intentionally setting fire to a Lancaster city building on two occasions earlier this year.

Alvin Frank Chambers III, 32, pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Court on Sept. 2 to two felony arson charges, 11 counts of recklessly endangering another person and two counts each of fleeing police, criminal mischief and loitering.

Lancaster County Judge Margaret Miller sentenced Chambers on Tuesday to 3½ to 10 years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation.

Chambers set both of the fires outside of the same home in the 500 block of Poplar Street on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5, according to previous reporting. Chambers set the first fire in the yard at 6:42 a.m. on Jan. 4, which then spread to the exterior of the home. Inside the home, a mother and her three children woke up to the smell of smoke.

Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set and smelled gasoline in the area. They also found a burnt paper bag, pieces of cardboard and a half-eaten burrito where the fire was set.

The residents woke up again at 4:38 a.m. to the smell of smoke and found a fire on a second-floor balcony and flames licking the door, according to previous reporting. One of the residents saw Chambers sitting in a red Honda CRV in the 200 block of New Dorwart Street watching the fire. The resident recognized Chambers because they previously matched him on a dating site and ended their relationship several months earlier.

Chambers sped away when officers tried to pull him over him near Laurel and Lafayette streets. Officers in East Lampeter Township saw Chambers minutes later in the 2200 block of Route 30, but he sped away again, according to previous reporting. Officers briefly pursued him but ended the pursuit due to his erratic driving.

Investigators later determined Chambers intentionally set the second fire and found a comforter and sheet wrapped around several bottles of propane outside of the home. The fires caused $900 combined in damages. No one was hurt as a result of the fires.