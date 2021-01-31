Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace has declared a snow emergency, which will go into effect at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

A winter weather warning was issued for Lancaster County Sunday morning. The warning began at 3 a.m. Sunday and will run until 5 a.m. Tuesday. As much as 8-12 inches of heavy snow is expected to accumulate across portions of central Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service. Travel could be difficult or impossible.

With the snow emergency now in place, vehicles must be removed from designated snow emergency routes no later than 2 p.m. on Sunday. Vehicles are prohibited from returning to those routes until the snow emergency is lifted.

The Department of Public Works will then be able to remove snow safely and effectively along those designated routes. Any vehicle left on one of these routes will be towed. Information on the snow emergency routes can be found on Lancaster city's website.

Free parking will be available in various parking garages around the city during the emergency.

Here are the locations of each garage that will allow free parking:

Prince Street Garage: 111 North Prince Street.

Water Street Garage: 220 North Water Street.

East King Street Garage: 150 East King Street.

Duke Street Garage: 150 North Duke Street.

North Queen Street Garage: 424 North Queen Street.

Penn Square Garage: 25-51 East Vine Street.

Steinman Parking Garage: 35 South Prince Street.

Anyone who's choses to move their vehicle to one of these garages must pull a ticket upon entry. All vehicles must be removed from said garage once the snow emergency is lifted. Regular hourly rates will apply after that.