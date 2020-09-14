Mayor Danene Sorace, alongside city council members and the Community & Police Working Group, will host a press conference Monday afternoon.

The conference will start at 12 p.m. and will go over the events that happened on Sept. 13, according to a press release.

Sunday evening, police were dispatched to the 300 block of Laurel Street in Lancaster city for a domestic disturbance. After an officer arrived, a man exited the house brandishing a knife.

The man, Ricardo Munoz, sprinted after the officer, according to body camera footage released by the district attorney's office last night. The officer then fatally shot Munoz, sparking a mass of protests in Lancaster city that continued into the overnight hours.

