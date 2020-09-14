Protest Sep 13 2020

Protesters gather outside the Lancaster city police station at 39 W. Chestnut St. Sunday Sep. 13, 2020 to protest the fatal police shooting of Ricardo Munoz.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Mayor Danene Sorace, alongside city council members and the Community & Police Working Group, will host a press conference Monday afternoon.

The conference will start at 12 p.m. and will go over the events that happened on Sept. 13, according to a press release.

Sunday evening, police were dispatched to the 300 block of Laurel Street in Lancaster city for a domestic disturbance. After an officer arrived, a man exited the house brandishing a knife.

The man, Ricardo Munoz, sprinted after the officer, according to body camera footage released by the district attorney's office last night. The officer then fatally shot Munoz, sparking a mass of protests in Lancaster city that continued into the overnight hours.

